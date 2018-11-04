Pitt's Darrin Hall named Walter Camp national offensive player of the week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt senior running back Darrin Hall, who rushed for 229 yards and scored three touchdowns on only 19 carries in a 23-13 victory at Virgina, was named Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week.

Hall helped Pitt rush for 254 yards against a Virginia team that entered the game Friday with the 20th-ranked run defense in the nation, allowing an average of 113 at the time.

He is second to Qadree Ollison on the Panthers with 658 yards on 89 attempts and is averaging 7.4 yards per carry, which would be fifh in the nation, but he is one carry short of qualifying.

Hall is the seventh Pitt player since 2004 to earn Walter Camp player of the week honors and the first since quarterback Nathan Peterman after the upset of Clemson in 2016.

Alabama sophomore nose guard Quinnen Williams was named defensive player of the week after recording 10 tackles (seven solo, 3 1/2 for a loss and two sacks) in a 29-0 victory at LSU.

Jerry DiPaola