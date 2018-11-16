Pitt seeking championship to call its own

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We’re not talking a century-long drought or even one of more than a couple of decades, but Saturday could mark a historic day for Pitt football.

In 25 seasons prior to this one, Pitt never has won an outright championship, although there have been some near-misses.

• The 45-44 loss to Cincinnati on a cold December day in 2009. Did you know Mardy Gilyard is still playing indoor football in Worcester, Mass.?

• The shared Big East title with Boston College, West Virginia and Syracuse in 2004.

• You kind of forget that Dave Wannstedt was fired in 2010 when Pitt was a Big East co-champ.

But the ACC Coastal championship would be one Pitt can claim as its own. To make that a reality, however, the Panthers must beat a deceptively good Wake Forest team at noon Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Pitt can lose and then back into the ACC championship game if Virginia loses to Georgia Tech in a game that doesn’t begin until 3:30 p.m. Pitt (6-4, 5-1) doesn’t want that, and the ACC definitely doesn’t want the potential of a 6-6 team playing Clemson in its nationally televised title game Dec. 1 in Charlotte.

Here are three ways Pitt can win and walk proudly into Bank of America Stadium as a true champion:

1. Run, run, run, but don’t forget the passing game.

Kenny Pickett almost doesn’t throw enough to make this factoid worth mentioning, but here it is, anyway.

Pitt’s first-year starting quarterback hasn’t thrown an interception since the last play of the first half of the Syracuse game Oct. 6 (80 attempts). He threw five in the first six games.

“He hasn’t had a bad game,” coach Pat Narduzzi said. “He’s making good decisions in the run game, pass game. As long as you’re not throwing to the other guy. There’s nothing wrong with a punt.”

Wide receiver Taysir Mack is healthy now, and Maurice Ffrench caught two passes for 83 yards against Virginia Tech. Wake Forest must respect their speed.

“We have some guys who are coming on,” Narduzzi said.

2. Pressure Wake Forest backup quarterback Jamie Newman

Newman made his first career start Nov. 8 at N.C. State, which was ranked No. 22 at the time. He completed 22 of 33 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Demon Deacons, who were 19 1/2-point underdogs, to their first road victory in a decade against a ranked team.

He runs a fast-paced RPO offense, with snaps every 7 to 10 seconds and running backs Matt Colburn II and Cade Carney, who have rushed for nearly 700 yards each.

But the key to stopping Wake Forest is to not allow the sophomore quarterback time to find wide receiver Greg Dortch, who leads the ACC in receptions (75) and is second in yards (921) and first in all-purpose yards (1,532). Dortch is a kick returner, too, which makes him this week’s “Waldo,” according to Narduzzi.

“You’d better know where that guy is,” he said.

You think Pitt has played a tough schedule? Wake Forest (5-5, 2-4) has lost to No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 12 Syracuse and No. 20 Boston College.

3. Remain focused

At least publicly, Pitt has done a good job of not talking about what’s at stake. Players and coaches will just play the game like it’s, oh, Akron, and look up and hope to find themselves Coastal champions.

Narduzzi gave an example of how locked in players have been over the past five games:

“(Defensive coordinator) Randy Bates called a blitz on the 10 last week we hadn’t practiced,” he said. “Kids executed, and it worked. There it was. Kids remembered.”

That doesn’t happen if players spend too much time looking at standings.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.