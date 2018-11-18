Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt

Pitt cracks top-25 polls after nabbing ACC Coastal title

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Pittsburgh'sMaurice Ffrench (2) celebrates a touchdown with Rafael Araujo-Lopes (82) during the second half of the NCAA college football game against Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Woody Marshall)
Updated 1 hour ago

Pitt’s four-game winning streak that carried the team to an ACC Coastal championship received some significant national recognition Sunday when the Panthers were slotted No. 24 in the AP poll and No. 25 in the coaches poll.

It is the first time Pitt has been ranked since the end of the 2016 regular season when the Panthers were ranked 22nd in the AP and 23rd by the College Football Playoff committee. Pitt hasn’t been in the coaches poll since Oct. 25, 2015 (24th).

Pitt (7-4, 6-1) received 90 voting points in the coaches poll, 129 in the AP, just ahead of Iowa State in both cases. Three of Pitt losses were to teams — No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 8 Central Florida and No. 15 Penn State — that have a combined 29-3 record.

Pitt has won four in a row for the first time since 2015, coach Pat Narduzzi’s first season.

Pitt will end the regular season at Miami on Saturday before meeting No. 2 Clemson, the ACC Atlantic champion, Dec. 1 in Charlotte, N.C., for the conference championship.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

