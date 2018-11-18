3-month-old tweet finds new life after Pitt victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No three-month-old tweet in the history of Twitter created more stir, at least around these parts, as the report of Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi promising that his team was headed to Charlotte, N.C., for the ACC Championship.

Narduzzi said that in August before the first game in front of a room full of boosters, players' parents and, of course, the media, which jumped on it immediately.

Almost everyone laughed and made jokes, but Saturday, when Pitt punched its ticket for Charlotte by beating Wake Forest and clinching the Coastal Division championship, the tweet was pulled off the shelves.

Narduzzi signs off by saying, "Next time we'll see you is in Charlotte for the ACC championship game because we're going." — Jerry DiPaola (@JDiPaola_Trib) August 24, 2018

Let's go Pitt!!! Go win this thing. Heck of a job by this team and @CoachDuzzPittFB https://t.co/2SZfThzvm9 — Tom Savage (@TomSavage03) November 17, 2018

Dan Marino was among the many Pitt fans at BB&T Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. He attended the game with his old friend and teammate Jimbo Covert, who serves on Pitt's Board of Trustees.

Professional as always, Marino and Covert were not among those Pitt fans shouting, "We want Clemson (The No. 2 team in the nation and Pitt's opponent in the ACC title game Dec. 1)."

Marino, a Central Catholic graduate, was photographed with Pitt's four current Central grads, Damar Hamlin, Bricen Garner, Cal Adomitis and Rashad Wheeler. He also spent a moment with quarterback Kenny Pickett, who finally did what Marino made a of habit of doing – throw for more than 300 yards.