Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

3-month-old tweet finds new life after Pitt victory

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi on the sideline against Va. Tech in the first half Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi on the sideline against Va. Tech in the first half Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Updated 6 hours ago

No three-month-old tweet in the history of Twitter created more stir, at least around these parts, as the report of Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi promising that his team was headed to Charlotte, N.C., for the ACC Championship.

Narduzzi said that in August before the first game in front of a room full of boosters, players' parents and, of course, the media, which jumped on it immediately.

Almost everyone laughed and made jokes, but Saturday, when Pitt punched its ticket for Charlotte by beating Wake Forest and clinching the Coastal Division championship, the tweet was pulled off the shelves.

Dan Marino was among the many Pitt fans at BB&T Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. He attended the game with his old friend and teammate Jimbo Covert, who serves on Pitt's Board of Trustees.

Professional as always, Marino and Covert were not among those Pitt fans shouting, "We want Clemson (The No. 2 team in the nation and Pitt's opponent in the ACC title game Dec. 1)."

Marino, a Central Catholic graduate, was photographed with Pitt's four current Central grads, Damar Hamlin, Bricen Garner, Cal Adomitis and Rashad Wheeler. He also spent a moment with quarterback Kenny Pickett, who finally did what Marino made a of habit of doing – throw for more than 300 yards.

Related Content
Pitt cracks top-25 polls after nabbing ACC Coastal title
Pitt's four-game winning streak that carried the team to an ACC Coastal championship received some significant national recognition Sunday when the Panthers were slotted No. ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me