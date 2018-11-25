Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt

Pitt volleyball will be host to opening rounds of NCAA Tournament

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 10:21 p.m.
Pitt volleyball players celebrate during their victory over Louisville on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, at Fitzgerald Field House.
Jeff Gamza | Pitt Athletics
Pitt’s volleyball team got its wish and will play host to the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, starting Friday night at Petersen Events Center.

The Panthers (29-1) will be joined by Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion Iona (20-7), their opponent at 7 p.m. Friday, plus Michigan (22-9) and Navy (23-8). If Pitt defeats Iona, it will play the Michigan/Navy winner at 7 p.m. Saturday. Michigan and Navy meet at 4 p.m. Friday.

“This is definitely an exciting time for us as a program, to be able to host,” Pitt coach D an Fisher said . “We’ve been talking about this for a few years. We’re really pleased with the decision of the committee to let us host, and we’re excited to start preparing.”

Pitt, the No. 12 seed in the 64-team field, won the ACC championship for the second consecutive season. This will be its third NCAA tournament appearance in as many years.

It will be a busy weekend for Pitt athletics, with the men’s basketball team facing Duquesne on Friday – same time as the volleyball — in the annual City Game at PPG Paints Arena. Saturday’s second round goes up against Pitt football’s appearance against No. 2 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C.

Penn State’s volleyball team, the No. 8 seed, will be host to first- and second-round matches Friday and Saturday for the 29th consecutive year. The Nittany Lions (23-7) will be joined by their first-round opponent, Howard (20-10), Syracuse (18-8) and Yale (19-4).

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

