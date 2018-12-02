Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt will meet Stanford for the first time in 86 years in Sun Bowl

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
Pittsburgh’s Maurice Ffrench runs against Clemson in the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
Pitt is back in the bowl business after the Sun Bowl on Sunday set up a matchup between the Panthers and Stanford that hasn’t happened since 1932.

The game will kickoff at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas. Pitt most recently and infamously played in the Sun Bowl in 2008, losing, 3-0, to Oregon State.

Stanford and Pitt (7-6) have played only three times in history, including a 7-6 Stanford victory in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 1928. It was Pitt’s only loss in 10 games that season under coach Jock Sutherland. Pitt’s defense recorded seven shutouts, including a 0-0 tie with Washington & Jefferson.

Pitt won the other two meetings, 16-7, at Stanford in 1922 and 7-0 at Pitt Stadium in 1932.

Stanford (8-4) opened and ended its regular season this year with four- and three-game winning streaks. In between, the Cardinal were 1-4, including a 38-17 loss at No. 3 and College Football Playoff semifinalist Notre Dame. Pitt also lost at Notre Dame, 19-14.

The Panthers did not go to a bowl game last season for the first time in 10 years after a 5-7 finish. Pitt is 1-4 in bowl games since 2011, 0-2 under coach Pat Narduzzi. Pitt, who is champion of the ACC Coastal for the first time, needs a victory to avoid its second consecutive non-winning season.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

