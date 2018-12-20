Pitt backup quarterback Ricky Town leaving team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Backup quarterback Ricky Town, a junior college transfer who spent one season at Pitt, has left the team and will return home to California, coach Pat Narduzzi said.

Town, a transfer from Ventura (Calif.) College, appeared in three games and completed one pass, a 15-yarder in the opener against Albany. He has finished his academic requirements for this semester and has one season of eligibility remaining. Narduzzi said Town has no immediate plans to transfer.

“He’s a great kid. I appreciate everything he did for this football team,” Narduzzi said. “We needed Ricky when he came. I appreciate his trust coming here.”

Narduzzi added that Town’s family had some issues with the wildfires in California.

“His family went through a lot out there,” Narduzzi said. “He just thought, 'Coach, I had enough.’

“He’s a super kid. I love that guy. We wish him all the best. He’s going to finish up his degree, take care of his family and get into life.”

Junior Jeff George Jr., a transfer from Illinois who didn’t join Pitt’s team until after summer training camp, has been the top backup quarterback to starter Kenny Pickett for the latter portion of the season.

Pitt also has freshman Nick Patti on its quarterback depth chart, and signed high school senior Davis Beville on Wednesday in the 2019 recruiting class.