Pitt's Qudree Ollison, Darrin Hall never considered skipping Sun Bowl for NFL Draft prep

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt senior running back Qadree Ollison has a future that might not include getting picked in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Yet, after rushing for more than 1,000 yards twice — as a redshirt freshman and fifth-year senior — and building a reputation as a team-first player, he can be excused if he envisions earning a paycheck beyond what many friends back home in Niagara Falls, N.Y., could imagine.

If he can just keep his ligaments intact and his bones unbroken for the next four months.

But the risk of playing one more relatively meaningless game in college — Pitt’s date with Stanford on Dec. 31 in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas — barely registers in his mind.

He will be among 19 Pitt seniors who want a final chance to line up with their teammates. Coach Pat Narduzzi said Thursday every healthy senior has opted to play.

“When you come in August, you make a commitment to the team for the rest of the year,” Ollison said. “I’d like to stand on that commitment, no matter if I was projected a first-round pick or undrafted.

“Making a commitment to this family, making a promise to this family for the entire season is the biggest thing. You can get hurt walking down the street, just as much as you can in a football game.”

It’s different for Stanford running back Bryce Love, who was the runner-up in the 2017 Heisman Trophy voting and is considered by Draftscout.com as the No. 1 back available in the upcoming draft. (Ollison is No. 7 on the same list.)

Love battled injuries throughout this season, but he rushed for 739 yards and played in 10 games, including the last two of the regular season when he totaled 44 carries, 159 yards and a touchdown. Nonetheless, he has decided not to play in the Sun Bowl.

“God has blessed me with an incredible opportunity to play the sport I love at the highest level — it is a surreal feeling to be on the cusp of seeing my dream come true,” Love wrote on Twitter. “I am completely devoted to this next chapter of my career, and I will always keep the Stanford community, my family and my faith by my side throughout.”

No one, not even his teammates, begrudge Love such an option. His life, his future, his body.

“He probably did what was best for himself as a player,” said Pitt senior running back Darrin Hall, who will join Ollison in the East-West Shrine Game next month.

Love is not alone. Several top college players are skipping their teams’ bowl games, largely because of injury and the fact that they are not playing in the college football playoff. They include:

• Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver

• West Virginia wide receiver Gary Jennings.

• Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill.

• Michigan defensive tackle Rashan Gary.

But West Virginia quarterback Will Grier, apparently healthy, isn’t playing in the Camping World Bowl, even after he threw for 539 yards and four touchdowns against Oklahoma in his team’s final regular-season game Nov. 23.

There is no championship to be won in the Sun Bowl, but the game matters to Pitt’s players. The Panthers (7-6) will be trying to avoid a second consecutive nonwinning season.

Then, there is this simple explanation from junior safety Damar Hamlin, who hasn’t buckled up his helmet for a game since the ACC Championship Dec. 1.

“You miss it,” he said.

Senior linebacker Seun Idowu is eager to play in the Sun Bowl.

“Why not play?” he said. ““Time to move on, but you’re going to miss your guys here. You hear it all the time. It’s the closest bond you’ll have with anybody, so I’m going to miss that a lot.

“Why not use that opportunity to play fully with the guys I’ve been on this team with for five years?”

Ollison is looking forward to the chance to add to the legacy he and Hall have left for future Pitt running backs. They are the first Pitt duo to run for 1,000 yards in the same season.

“It never crossed my mind to not play in the bowl game,” Ollison said.

“That’s not me,” Hall said. “I wouldn’t do that to the team. I wouldn’t do that to myself.

“I worked so hard. This is the last one. You won’t get this one back.”

NOTE: Narduzzi said redshirt freshman cornerback Paris Ford has been working at safety in practice.

Get the latest news about Pitt football and all things Panthers athletics.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.