Pitt rolls over New Orleans, 99-57

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the second game in a row, Pitt met little resistance from an opponent, defeating New Orleans of the Southland Conference, 99-57, on Thursday night at Petersen Events Center.

After losing three of four games, Pitt (9-3) outscored Maryland Eastern Shore and New Orleans, 177-100, in consecutive games. New Orleans dropped to 5-5 with only one victory against a Division I school (South Alabama, 71-60).

Pitt’s trio of freshman guards did the bulk of the scoring, leading the Panthers to their highest point total of the season.

Trey McGowens led Pitt with 24 points, a season high. Point guard Xavier Johnson added 21, giving him double-digit scoring in the first 12 games of his career, a school record.

Au’Diese Toney added 20 points and eight rebounds to help give Pitt a 40-21 edge on the boards.

Malik Ellison, who didn’t start for the first time this season, added nine points. While Sidy N’Dir is out with a leg injury, Ellison will assume some point guard duties behind Johnson.

Jared Wilson-Frame, who started for the first time this season, scored seven.

Pitt shot 51.5 percent from the field and missed only one free throw in 23 attempts.

In the first half, the Panthers shot 52.9 percent from the field and 92.9 percent (13 of 14) from the free-throw line, running up and down the court at will and taking a 52-26 lead into intermission. That was a season high for points scored in the first half for the Panthers, who were led by Johnson (14), Toney (13) and McGowens (12).

Pitt was effective in coach Jeff Capel’s two areas of concern: defensive rebounding (12-7) and turnovers (six).

Pitt will be off until Dec. 29 when the Panthers play Colgate in their final nonconference game of the season at Petersen Events Center.

To ease the manpower shortage created by the transfer plans of Shamiel Stevenson and Peace Ilegomah, freshman guard Onyebucchi Ezeakudo joined the team as a walk-on

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.