Pitt brushes off Colgate, 68-54, reaches double-digit victories (10)

Pitt coach Jeff Capel’s most important message to his team after its 68-54 nonconference victory Saturday against Colgate was simple.

“It’s time to flush 2018. It’s over,” he said.

The year didn’t start well — Pitt lost 19 in a row to end last season — but it’s ending with hope. Already, Pitt (10-3) has won two more games than it did last season and is playing with a roster blessed with greater athleticism.

Yet, the Panthers were unable to sustain their dominance against Colgate (8-5), building a 23-point lead in the second half before playing like a tired team, Capel said.

“From there, we just hung on,” he said. “I thought we were just tired in the second half.”

Colgate outscored Pitt 31-26 in the second half. Just as bad, Pitt was outrebounded for the game, 50-34, by its Patriot League foe.

It might sound strange for a coach to give fatigue as a reason for his team not playing up to standard. Especially when that team had eight days off before Saturday and played only three times in 15 days against inferior competition.

Capel took the blame, saying he pushed his players too hard.

“Maybe a mistake I made,” he said. “We practiced really hard Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and perhaps it was a little too much.”

Capel said he wasn’t pleased with how his team attacked Colgate’s zone in the second half.

“We acted like we didn’t know what to do against it,” he said. “Where in the first half when they did that, we just picked it apart.

“We were stagnant. We didn’t move. We didn’t cut. We were careless with the ball.”

With the midseason transfers of Peace Ilgomah and Shamiel Stevenson, Capel used only eight players, with freshmen Au’Diese Toney, Trey McGowens and Xavier Johnson playing 30 or more minutes. Junior Jared Wilson-Frame was on the floor for 39 of the 40. Five players scored 10 points or more, led by McGowens (16). Wilson-Frame added 15, Toney 14, Johnson 11 and 6-foot-10 center Terrell Brown 10.

“We had eight guys in double-figure minutes,” Capel said. “(The bench) is not going to go much past that. That’s no knock on anyone.”

There were areas where Capel didn’t have many complaints. The defense was strong, keeping its third consecutive opponent under 58 points and allowing Colgate, which had been shooting 46.6 percent, only a 30 percent success rate.

Colgate coach Matt Langel, whose team lost to Syracuse, 77-56, was asked the difference between the Orange and the Panthers.

“Pitt gets after you on defense way more,” he said. “Their pressure, especially on the ball and in the passing lanes, is significantly different.”

Pitt added another element to its defense when Brown came off the bench to set a school record with nine blocks as the Panthers tied the overall record (13).

“He was a huge surprise and made a huge difference in the game,” Langel said, “not something that we game-planned for at all.”

Brown, who played a season-high 27 minutes, credited his coaching staff.

“Coach (Tim) O’Toole (said), ‘Once you do something good, how do you top that?’ ” Brown said. “We have a lot of long talks. Never be satisfied.

“Today, I don’t know. I had energy. I just felt different.”

More than the blocks, Brown’s defense was key. Colgate 6-10 center Rapolas Ivanauskas was averaging 14.7 points, but he managed only five against Pitt.

“He really gave us a presence on both ends,” Capel said of Brown.

In the end, Capel laid blame for the second-half slump on the holiday break, fatigue and “human nature.”

But he said the break was well-deserved.

“They should have been gone. They had a great Christmas. Everyone did,” he said.

“When we come back, we haven’t competed. Even with exams, it’s a little bit of competing. ‘I have to stay up. I have to do this paper. I have to cram.’ You’re kind of competing there.’

“(Over the holidays), you’re home. You’re just having fun which you should. You’re relaxing,. You’re enjoying your family.”

The holiday’s over and that goes for the calendar and the schedule. Pitt opens ACC play next Saturday against No. 14 North Carolina.

“I’m proud of how we closed 2018 out,” he said. “We’ll recover, get a little rest and get back to work on Monday.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.