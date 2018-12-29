Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt

Pitt women rally in second half to win City Game

Chuck Curti | Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
Like its men’s counterpart, the City Game between the Pitt and Duquesne women’s basketball teams has been one-sided of late. The Dukes, coming into Saturday’s meeting at A.J. Palumbo Center, had won four straight and eight of the past nine.

Pitt’s Cassidy Walsh — with plenty of help from junior Jasmine Whitney — made sure she and her fellow seniors wouldn’t end their careers without a win over their crosstown rivals.

Walsh (Seton LaSalle), who had no points and three personal fouls in the first half, scored all 14 of her points in the first 14 minutes of the second half, and Whitney had a game-high 23 points as the Panthers rallied to beat the Dukes, 66-58. The win moved Pitt to 9-5 and dropped Duquesne, the preseason favorite in the Atlantic 10, to 5-7.

After Pitt led 28-26 at the half, Duquesne opened the third quarter on an 11-3 run and eventually built its lead to nine with 3 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the quarter. But a layup by Whitney and a three-point play by Walsh got Pitt within four.

A layup by Walsh and two free throws by Whitney cut the margin to two, and Danielle Garven’s layup in traffic tied the score 48-48 headed to the fourth. It was 52-52 when Walsh made back-to-back 3-pointers that gave the Panthers the lead for good.

The Dukes, who were led by 17 points from senior Chassidy Omogrosso (Blackhawk), never got closer than five the rest of the way.

“It was just an attack mentality,” Walsh said of the team’s second-half approach. “We just continued to fight. I’m so proud of this team. We’re growing every single day.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact at Chuck at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.

