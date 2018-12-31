Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt sputters against Stanford, loses in Sun Bowl

The Associated Press | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
Stanford running back Cameron Scarlett, 22, is taken down following a short gain against Pitt during the Sun Bowl on Monday, Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas. (Ruben R. Ramirez/The El Paso Times via AP)
Stanford running back Cameron Scarlett, 22, is taken down following a short gain against Pitt during the Sun Bowl on Monday, Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas. (Ruben R. Ramirez/The El Paso Times via AP)
Pitt running back Darrin Hall scampers downfield against Stanford during the Sun Bowl on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. (Ruben R. Ramirez/The El Paso Times via AP)
Pitt running back Darrin Hall scampers downfield against Stanford during the Sun Bowl on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. (Ruben R. Ramirez/The El Paso Times via AP)

Updated 2 hours ago

EL PASO, Texas — Cameron Scarlett scored on a 1-yard run and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a second score to lead Stanford to a 14-13 victory against Pitt in the Sun Bowl on Monday.

The Cardinal (9-4) finished on a four-game winning streak, much the same way they did two years ago when Stanford won the Sun Bowl for a season-ending six-game streak.

The Panthers (7-7) lost their fourth straight bowl game and sixth in the past seven after falling to College Football Playoff finalist Clemson in the ACC title game. The past three losses have been in four years under coach Pat Narduzzi.

Pitt, which had a 10-7 halftime lead and was up 13-7 early in the fourth quarter, was led by tailback Darrin Hall, who had 16 carries for 123 yards and a score.

Stanford’s offense, which had struggled all day, finally got going in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinal were 0 for 8 on third downs before K.J. Costello hit JJ Arcega-Whiteside for a 12-yard completion. A 49-yard pass to Arcega-Whiteside followed, and Scarlett recovered Costello’s fumble for the go-ahead score on the next play with 11 minutes, 28 seconds left.

Scarlett had 91 yards on 21 carries in place of tailback Bryce Love, who decided to skip the bowl game to rehab an ankle injury ahead of the NFL Draft. Love was the second Stanford back to do that in the past three Sun Bowls.

In 2016, Christian McCaffrey skip the game, was drafted eighth overall by the Carolina Parolina and just finished sixth in the NFL in rushing in his second season.

Arcega-Whiteside entered the game needing one touchdown catch to break the school season record of 14 he shared with Hall of Famer James Lofton. But the senior was limited to three catches without a TD. Still, the Cardinal won for the first time this season without forcing a turnover. Stanford had been 0-4 in such games.

The game was the final one for the Panthers’ 1-2 rushing punch of Qadree Ollison and Hall, the first duo in program history with at least 1,000 yards each in a season. Ollison, who was injured in the first half and didn’t return, had 1,213 yards. Hall finished with 1,144 yards.

The Cardinal have been able to reload each year under coach David Shaw, who is 82-26 overall (55-17 Pac-12). Shaw has never won less than eight games in a season, and his Cardinal have played in four Pac-12 title games (3-1). Stanford opens at home against Northwestern on Aug. 31.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me