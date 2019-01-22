Jay-Z spotted at Pitt-Duke game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rap mogul Jay-Z made a cameo in the Steel City on Tuesday.

The hip-hop icon was spotted at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland to watch the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils take on the Pitt Panthers.

All smiles and being flanked by security as he was being led through the arena and presumably to court-side, the legend flashed a smile and said "What's up? What's up? What's up?" as he passed through.

Someone greeted him, "Welcome to Pitt!"

Later he was seen at court-side posing for a pic with Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Jay Z is at the Pitt v. Duke game. I need a pic of Jay Z wearing a a Jeff Capel jersey. #tupac #h2p pic.twitter.com/qUTO7M1T01 — Mars Lucas (@MarsLucas) January 23, 2019

Jay-Z is married to pop star Beyonce' and the couple has three children. No sight of Queen Bey, though.

According to ESPN, Duke has won the last three games in the series by an average of 23.3 points.