Pitt 4-star basketball target Wahab chooses Georgetown

Jeff Capel continues trying to recruit some of the top high school players on the East Coast, especially those who can score in the paint, but he struck out Wednesday when four-star center Qudus Wahab chose Georgetown.

Wahab (6-foot-10, 230 pounds) was rated the 20th center in the U.S. (115th overall) by Rivals.com. He recently emigrated from Nigeria to Oakton, Va., where he attends Flint Hill School. He had visited Pitt twice but chose Georgetown over Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Connecticut.

Pitt also had offered scholarships to two other four-stars:

• Center Kofi Cockburn (6-10, 280) of Mouth of Wilson, Va. Cockburn, the No. 9 center (38th overall), chose Illinois.

• Power forward Anthony Walker (6-8, 210) of Brewster (N.H.) Academy. He chose Miami over Pitt. Walker is 23rd at his position (109th overall). He also visited Pitt.

