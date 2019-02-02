Pitt's losing streak reaches five in 65-56 loss to Syracuse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt’s losing streak reached five in a row Saturday when Syracuse completed a sweep of the two-game season series with a 65-56 victory at noisy Petersen Events Center. The Panthers have lost six of seven games since their stunning overtime upset of Louisville on Jan. 9.

Syracuse (16-6, 7-2) fought off Pitt’s comeback attempt in the second half and won for the fifth time in six games.

Terrell Brown led Pitt with 16 points, Xavier Johnson scored 14 and Jared Wilson-Frame added 12 for Pitt (12-10, 2-7).

Oshae Brissett led Syracuse with 18 points, with Frank Howard adding 15 and Paschal Chukwu, the Orange’s 7-foot-2 center, 10. Overall, those three players made 14 of 23 shots.

Pitt crawled back into the game with a 14-4 run to start the second half. Syracuse helped by missing 11 of its first 12 shots while Pitt found its offensive rhythm.

Trey McGowens started the rally by hitting all three free throws after he was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Brown scored six points on two dunks and an alley-oop from Johnson, who hit a 3-pointer and two free throws.

Syracuse’s 35-22 halftime lead was trimmed to 39-36 with 13 minutes, 9 seconds left on a Brown dunk that seriously raised the decibel level in the Pete. But four minutes later, the Orange led by double-digits again, 51-41.

Pitt rallied again, cutting the lead to 59-52 with 2:43 left, but Syracuse grabbed two consecutive offensive rebounds off missed shots. When Pitt finally controlled a rebound, it turned the ball over at the other end of the court.

Pitt trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half, burdened with an inability to crack Syracuse’s 2-3 zone. It was the same problem that plagued the Panthers on Jan. 19 in a 74-63 loss at the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse led for most of the half but only held a 13-11 advantage with 10:37 left when Wilson-Frame hit his second of two consecutive 3-pointers. At that point, however, Pitt was 2 for 10 from beyond the arc.

The Panthers’ attempts to penetrate the zone by attacking the middle also didn’t work. Syracuse slapped away several entry passes.

As a result, Pitt didn’t get enough open looks and ended up shooting 6 for 23 (26.1 percent) from the field in the first 20 minutes. Wilson-Frame scored all nine of his first-half points from 3-point range, but he also missed six and his teammates were 0 for 5.

Meanwhile, Syracuse scored from several areas of the court, hitting 5 of 10 beyond the arc and 13 of 25 (52 percent) overall. Brissett (3 for 3) and Chukwu (4 fo 4) didn’t miss a shot and led the Orange with eight points each.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.