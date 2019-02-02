Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt's losing streak reaches five in 65-56 loss to Syracuse

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, 8:09 p.m.
Syracuse’s Grank Howard and Pitt’s Xavier Johnson fight for a loose ball in the firs half Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Syracuse’s Grank Howard and Pitt’s Xavier Johnson fight for a loose ball in the firs half Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at Petersen Events Center.
Syracuse’s Paschal Chukwu and Elijah Hughes defend on Pitt’s Trey McGowens in the firs half Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Syracuse’s Paschal Chukwu and Elijah Hughes defend on Pitt’s Trey McGowens in the firs half Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 1 hour ago

Pitt’s losing streak reached five in a row Saturday when Syracuse completed a sweep of the two-game season series with a 65-56 victory at noisy Petersen Events Center. The Panthers have lost six of seven games since their stunning overtime upset of Louisville on Jan. 9.

Syracuse (16-6, 7-2) fought off Pitt’s comeback attempt in the second half and won for the fifth time in six games.

Terrell Brown led Pitt with 16 points, Xavier Johnson scored 14 and Jared Wilson-Frame added 12 for Pitt (12-10, 2-7).

Oshae Brissett led Syracuse with 18 points, with Frank Howard adding 15 and Paschal Chukwu, the Orange’s 7-foot-2 center, 10. Overall, those three players made 14 of 23 shots.

Pitt crawled back into the game with a 14-4 run to start the second half. Syracuse helped by missing 11 of its first 12 shots while Pitt found its offensive rhythm.

Trey McGowens started the rally by hitting all three free throws after he was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Brown scored six points on two dunks and an alley-oop from Johnson, who hit a 3-pointer and two free throws.

Syracuse’s 35-22 halftime lead was trimmed to 39-36 with 13 minutes, 9 seconds left on a Brown dunk that seriously raised the decibel level in the Pete. But four minutes later, the Orange led by double-digits again, 51-41.

Pitt rallied again, cutting the lead to 59-52 with 2:43 left, but Syracuse grabbed two consecutive offensive rebounds off missed shots. When Pitt finally controlled a rebound, it turned the ball over at the other end of the court.

Pitt trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half, burdened with an inability to crack Syracuse’s 2-3 zone. It was the same problem that plagued the Panthers on Jan. 19 in a 74-63 loss at the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse led for most of the half but only held a 13-11 advantage with 10:37 left when Wilson-Frame hit his second of two consecutive 3-pointers. At that point, however, Pitt was 2 for 10 from beyond the arc.

The Panthers’ attempts to penetrate the zone by attacking the middle also didn’t work. Syracuse slapped away several entry passes.

As a result, Pitt didn’t get enough open looks and ended up shooting 6 for 23 (26.1 percent) from the field in the first 20 minutes. Wilson-Frame scored all nine of his first-half points from 3-point range, but he also missed six and his teammates were 0 for 5.

Meanwhile, Syracuse scored from several areas of the court, hitting 5 of 10 beyond the arc and 13 of 25 (52 percent) overall. Brissett (3 for 3) and Chukwu (4 fo 4) didn’t miss a shot and led the Orange with eight points each.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me