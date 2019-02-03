Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt

Pitt adds a linebacker to its 2019 recruiting class

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, 1:33 a.m.

Pitt continued to fortify a position where it is losing three prominent seniors when linebacker SirVocea Dennis said Saturday night he gave coach Pat Narduzzi a verbal commitment.

Dennis, 6-foot-1, 214 pounds, attends the Peddie School in Hightstown, N.J. Unranked by Rivals.com, he nonetheless signed with the Air Force Academy in December before getting his release and connecting with Pitt. Previously, he attended Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, N.Y.

He is the 19 th member of Pitt’s class of 2019 that includes linebackers Kyi Wright of Farrell, Brandon George of Reading and Leslie Smith of Miami. At the moment, Pitt has 11 commits on defense and eight on offense. All prospects can sign binding letters of intent Wednesday.

Pitt is looking to add depth at linebacker after losing starters Seun Idowu, Elijah Zeise and Quintin Wirginis to graduation.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

