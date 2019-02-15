Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt defeats North Carolina for first ACC victory

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
First-year Pitt women’s coach Lance White talks with senior guard Cassidy Walsh during a stoppage in play. White and the Panthers are off to a 4-4 start.
First-year Pitt women’s coach Lance White talks with senior guard Cassidy Walsh during a stoppage in play. White and the Panthers are off to a 4-4 start.

Updated 6 hours ago

Pitt women’s basketball coach Lance White said a combination of character and confidence came together among his players Thursday night, leading his team to its first ACC victory of the season.

Senior forward Danielle Garven scored a career-high 27 points and Pitt (10-16, 1-11) rolled to a 91-78 victory against North Carolina (15-11, 6-6) at Petersen Events Center.

While shooting 59 percent from the field, Pitt scored its most points in an ACC game since joining the conference in 2013.

“First off, I am extremely excited and proud of the way that our team played today,” said White, who won his first ACC game as Pitt’s coach. “Again, you can talk so much about the character of these young women that come to battle every day, and they have done it so far this year without a lot of outcome. “We kept talking that it was coming — if we keep the course and keep fighting, then great things are going to happen, and tonight a great thing happened. They never doubted. We had been talking about confidence, confidence in shooting it, and confidence in who they are, and to see it come together was really rewarding as a coach.”

Garven hit 13 of her 18 field-goal attempts while grabbing seven rebounds and contributing two assists in 34 minutes. Senior Cassidy Walsh also had a career night with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists. She shot 8-for-10 from the floor, including 6-for-8 from behind the 3-point arc.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me