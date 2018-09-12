Robert Moris signs Florida point guard
Robert Morris men’s basketball coach Andy Toole announced on Wednesday that freshman guard Dante Treacy has signed a scholarship agreement and will immediately join the program.
Treacy, who played at Central Florida Christian Academy in Orlando, Fla., averaged 15.1 points and 8.5 assists per game. He was the 2018 Florida Association of Basketball Coaches Class 2A Player of the Year.
He joins a class that was announced in May of guards Sayveon McEwen and Cameron Wilbon and forwards Philmon Gebrewhit and Yannis Mendy.
“We’re extremely excited to welcome Dante to the Robert Morris,” Toole said in a release. “By adding Dante to the roster, we’ve continued to grow the depth of our rotation.
“He’s a natural point guard who also has the ability to score, and I’m excited to watch Dante develop as his career progresses.”
Robert Morris opens the season on Nov. 6 in Los Angeles against USC.