Robert Morris

Robert Morris athletic director stepping down

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
Dr. Craig Coleman, the director of athletics at Robert Morris, announced Monday that he is resigning effective on Dec. 7.

Coleman has served as athletic director for 13 years. He plans to return to the medical field. He was a practicing psychiatrist before coming to Robert Morris.

He also served as the Colonials softball coach.

“After a 13-year hiatus, I’ve decided to return to my previous career in medicine,” Coleman said. “I’m extremely grateful to the university for the opportunity to have served the athletic department as athletic director and coach.”

The university will conduct a search for Coleman’s successor.

Senior Associate Athletics Director Marty Galosi will step in as acting director. Assistant softball coach Jexx Verner has been named interim coach.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

