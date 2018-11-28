Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Robert Morris

Robert Morris men's basketball beats Youngstown State by 20

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 10:45 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

MOON TOWNSHIP — Malik Petteway scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds, leading five players in double-figure scoring as Robert Morris rolled past Youngstown State, 76-56, on Wednesday night.

Petteway was 6 of 12 from the field for the Colonials (4-3). Jon Williams, Josh Williams and Matty McConnell added 12 points apiece, and Koby Thomas chipped in with 10.

Robert Morris shot 44 percent from the field compared to 35 percent for the Penguins (3-5) and had 10 team steals contributing to 18 Youngstown State turnovers.

The Colonials had a 32-31 edge at halftime. Charles Bain and Jon Williams traded 3-pointers early in the second half to spark a 17-1 surge capped by another Jon Williams 3 to stretch it to 49-32 with 13 minutes, 37 seconds to play. Petteway made a layup that gave Robert Morris its biggest lead, 76-52, with 2:11 left.

Kendale Hampton scored 21 points off the bench to lead the Penguins.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me