Robert Morris

Drexel meets little resistance in defeating Robert Morris

The Associated Press | Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, 9:51 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — Alihan Demir scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Drexel beat Robert Morris, 82-69, on Saturday.

Demir was 6 of 15 from the field for the Dragons (4-4). Troy Harper added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists, Trevor John had 13 points and seven rebounds and James Butler and Camren Wynter scored 11 points apiece.

The Dragons trailed 17-10 early in the first half but rallied 15-7 in the final seven minutes to take a 42-34 lead at halftime.

A dunk by Tim Perry Jr. capped a 14-8 Drexel surge to open the second half, making it 56-42 with 16:56 to play. Robert Morris got as close as 65-54 midway before the Dragons opened it up again on a Butler layup followed by a John 3-pointer for a 70-54 advantage with 8 minutes, 32 seconds left and they led by double figures the rest of the way.

Josh Williams scored 15 points for the Colonials (4-4).

In the crowd at Daskalakis Athletic Center, Drexel fans spotted NBA All-Star Ben Simmons and model Kendall Jenner.

