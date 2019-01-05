Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Robert Morris

Robert Morris beats Mount St. Mary's, moves to 2-0 in NEC

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, 8:09 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Malik Petteway posted a double-double, and Josh Williams scored four points in the final 13 seconds to send Robert Morris to a 62-59 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Omar Habwe made a free throw to give Mount St. Mary’s a 58-56 lead with 2 minutes, 15 seconds remaining. Petteway, who finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, hit two free throws with 2 minutes left to pull the Colonials (7-8, 2-0 Northeast Conference) even at 58.

Vado Morse made 1 of 2 free throws to put the Mountaineers up 59-58, but Williams answered with a layup after Damian Chong Qui missed two free throws with 39 seconds remaining. Mount St. Mary’s (3-12, 0-2) struggled at the free-throw line, and it came back to haunt them. The Mountaineers made just 11 of 21 (52 percent), including 1 of 4 in the final 62 seconds. Williams sank two free throws with a second left to cap the scoring.

Williams and Matty McConnell scored 11 each, and Cameron Wilbon pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Morse, a freshman, scored a career-best 19 for the Mountaineers. Chong Qui added 13 points and Jalen Gibbs scored 11.

