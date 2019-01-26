Robert Morris beats Wagner, moves to 7-1 in NEC play
Updated 5 hours ago
Malik Petteway scored 13 points, Jon Williams hit a clutch jumper and Robert Morris went 8 of 8 from the free-throw line in the last half minute to defeat Wagner, 57-51, on Saturday.
The Colonials (12-9, 7-1 Northeast Conference), who have won four straight, let a 12-point lead midway through the second half slip to 47-45 when Wagner’s Elijah Davis made a pair of free throws with 1 minute, 32 seconds to play. Williams knocked down his jumper with a minute to go. Josh Williams then made four straight free throws, as did Matty McConnell (Chartiers Valley).
Robert Morris led 24-19 at the half, when a total of 11 fouls were called and only one free throw was attempted. There were 24 fouls in the second half, and Wagner went 15 of 16 from the line and RMU 15 of 17. Both teams shot less than 35 percent.
Romone Saunders scored 16 points for the Seahawks (9-10, 4-4), including three free throws and a 3-pointer in the last 10 seconds to force RMU to make free throws.