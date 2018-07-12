Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
WVU

WVU picked second in Big 12 preseason poll

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Texas defensive back Brandon Jones (19) tackles West Virginia quarterback Will Grier (7) short of the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va. Grier injured his hand in during the play and left the game. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
With Heisman Trophy candidate Will Grier preparing to lead the offense at quarterback, West Virginia was picked to finish second in the Big 12 by media members voting in the conference’s preseason poll.

Oklahoma, which has played in the College Football Playoff semifinal in two of the past three years, received 46 of the 52 first-place votes, with West Virginia getting two. TCU, Texas and Oklahoma State rounded out the top five. The other first-place votes went to TCU and Texas (one each) and sixth-place Kansas State (two).

Iowa State, Texas Tech, Baylor and Kansas filled the final four spots. Last season, eight of the 10 teams qualified for bowls.

In the past four years, West Virginia is the only team in the Big 12 to finish higher than its preseason prediction.

The top two finishers will move on to the Big 12 Football Championship Game Dec. 1.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

