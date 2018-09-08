Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
WVU

West Virginia eases past Youngstown State

The Associated Press | Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, 10:06 p.m.
West Virginia wide receiver Dominique Maiden beats Youngstown State cornerback Bryce Gibson on his way to a touchdown during the second half Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Morgantown, W.Va.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Will Grier threw three of his four touchdown passes to Gary Jennings to lead No. 14 West Virginia to a 52-17 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday night.

The Mountaineers (2-0) piled up 625 total yards in winning their 15th straight home opener.

Jennings led West Virginia with 97 catches for 1,096 yards a year ago but had just one TD catch. He got plenty of attention from Grier on Saturday, boosting his total to four scores in two games.

Jennings had a 33-yard TD catch in the third quarter after scores of 11 and 24 yards in the second.

Grier also had a 40-yard scoring toss to Dominique Maiden in the fourth quarter. Grier completed 21 of 26 passes for 332 yards.

FCS Youngstown State (0-2) was limited to 293 total yards. Notre Dame transfer Montgomery VanGorder was 11 of 24 for 157 yards.

The Mountaineers’ most pressing task was shoring up a defense that has lost three linebackers to injuries since spring practice, including starter Charlie Benton last week. JoVanni Stewart, who had one start last season at safety, was moved into Benton’s place against the Penguins and had two quarterback hurries and a tackle for loss.

Starting linebacker David Long had a team-high 10 tackles. West Virginia also rotated plenty of players on the defensive line.

The Penguins have lost six straight to Power Five schools since beating Pitt in 2012.

