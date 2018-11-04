Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
WVU

Last-minute win vaults West Virginia to No. 7 in AP poll; Penn State drops out of top 20

The Associated Press | Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
West Virginia receiver Gary Jennings (12) and Marcus Simms (8) celebrate Jenning's touchdown catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Austin, Texas. West Virginia won 42-41. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
West Virginia quarterback Will Grier (7) scores the game-winning two-point conversion during an NCAA college football game against Texas in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. West Virginia defeated Texas 42-41. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
No. 7 West Virginia re-entered the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll after another weekend in which the number of ranked teams losing reached double digits.

Unanimous No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame remained unchanged, and No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oklahoma each moved up a spot. The Mountaineers surged from No. 12 after beating Texas on a go-ahead 2-point conversion in final minute.

Ten ranked teams lost this weekend, four in games against other ranked teams. That included No. 14 Penn State, which was throttled at The Big House, losing 42-7 to now-No. 4 Michigan.

Over the last two weeks, 21 ranked teams have lost, the most over a two-week span since the AP poll expanded to 25 in 1989.

Iowa State was ranked for the first time this season, one of five teams to move into the ranking this week.

