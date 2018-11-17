Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt clinches Coastal Division by cruising to win at Wake Forest
WVU

West Virginia's playoff hopes dashed in loss to Oklahoma State

The Associated Press | Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, 8:33 p.m.
Oklahoma State wide receiver Tyron Johnson, right, catches a touchdown pass while under pressure from West Virginia cornerback Josh Norwood during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Oklahoma State upset West Virginia 45-41.(AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Oklahoma State wide receiver Tyron Johnson, right, catches a touchdown pass while under pressure from West Virginia cornerback Josh Norwood during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Oklahoma State upset West Virginia 45-41.(AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Updated 5 hours ago

STILLWATER, Okla. — Taylor Cornelius threw a touchdown pass to Tylan Wallace with 42 seconds remaining to rally Oklahoma State past No. 7 West Virginia, 45-41, on Saturday.

Will Grier led West Virginia (8-2, 6-2, No. 9 CFP) to the Oklahoma State 14 but couldn’t connect with David Sills V on the final play. The loss all but ended West Virginia’s shot at the College Football Playoff.

West Virginia faces Oklahoma next Friday and still has a shot at reaching the Big 12 title game.

Cornelius passed for 338 yards and ran for 106 to help Oklahoma State (6-5, 3-5) become bowl eligible. Down 31-14 at the half, the Cowboys won despite leading rusher Justice Hill sitting out with a rib injury.

“Our coaches made tremendous adjustments at halftime,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. “I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Chuba Hubbard rushed for a career-high 134 yards for Oklahoma State, and Dillon Stoner caught nine passes for a career-best 127 yards.

Grier passed 364 yards and two touchdowns for the Mountaineers. Kennedy McKoy rushed for a career-high 148 yards for the Mountaineers.

Grier’s 6-yard touchdown run on fourth down in the fourth quarter gave West Virginia a 41-31 lead, but Cornelius’ 16-yard touchdown run and a stop by Oklahoma State’s defense put the Cowboys in position to win.

Cornelius, a redshirt senior, took it from there and closed out his home career with a huge win. It’s the first time Oklahoma State has beaten Top 10 teams in back-to-back home games. In between, the Cowboys lost a 48-47 heartbreaker at Oklahoma.

“He is a good player,” West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said of Cornelius. “He has gotten better every week. He has been there for a while.”

Oklahoma State has Top 25 wins over Boise State, Texas and West Virginia this season.

“They have been in a lot of these games, and you can tell they had a little bit better mindset down the stretch than we did,” Holgorsen said. “It’s disappointing that we had a chance to close them out and we didn’t.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me