Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WVU

Bowl participation: WVU's Will Grier non-committal, David Sills says he'll be there

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier (7) scores the game-winning two-point conversion during an NCAA college football game against Texas, in Austin, Texas. Grier, a senior, will play in his final home game Friday night, Nov. 23, when No. 12 West Virginia hosts No. 6 Oklahoma. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier (7) scores the game-winning two-point conversion during an NCAA college football game against Texas, in Austin, Texas. Grier, a senior, will play in his final home game Friday night, Nov. 23, when No. 12 West Virginia hosts No. 6 Oklahoma. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

Updated 8 hours ago

West Virginia senior quarterback Will Grier offered no clue early Saturday morning when asked if he plans to play in his team’s bowl game next month.

“I have no thoughts,” he said after the Mountaineers lost to Oklahoma, 59-56, to end their regular season. “I was planning on playing next weekend (in the Big 12 Championship game). It, honestly, hasn’t been on my mind at all.”

Meanwhile, senior wide receiver David Sills V, who is usually on the same wavelength with his quarterback, wouldn’t miss the game if you paid him. And, actually, there probably is a nice NFL pay day waiting for him next year, a situation that would be enhanced if Sills remains injury-free before the draft.

“We have to rally the troops and win this bowl game,” he said.

To be fair, Grier’s non-answer doesn’t definitively reveal his plans. In fact, when Sills was asked if thought Friday represented his last game with Grier, he said, “No, I don’t.”

A bowl game may sound like an unappealing consolation prize for the Mountaineers (8-3, 6-3). Not long ago, they had hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff before scoring 97 points in their last two regular-season games and losing them both.

But Sills said he welcomes the opportunity to join his teammates for a final game somewhere. Representatives of the Camping World Bowl and Alamo Bowl watched the game from the press box at Milan Puskar Stadium, along with interested observers from 10 NFL teams.

“I’m 100 percent dedicated to this program,” Sills said. “I’ve put too much time and effort, we’ve put too much time and effort together. I’ll 100 percent be playing in the bowl game.”

Sills said restarting the team’s energy for a bowl won’t be difficult, even with a month between games.

“It’s easy, honestly,” he said. “I think the group of guys we have in this locker room — it honestly hurts right now — but the group of guys we have in the locker room are so strongly connected with one another, we can get right back on track, once we start bowl prep.”

Grier said it’s been a fun ride for him, too. He has thrown for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns the past two seasons after transferring from Florida. He set a program record by reaching 300 or more aerial yards in 19 of 22 games.

“It’s truly an honor,” he said of playing for West Virginia. “It brought me joy every day I woke up and came in here and went to work and played for this state and this university.

“Fun game, I’m proud of the way we fought. I think a lot of guys laid it out there.”

NOTES: West Virginia safety Dravon-Askew Henry, an Aliquippa graduate, tied a school record with his 50 th career start (Joe Madsen, 2008-2012). … Safety Kenny Robinson of Wilkinsburg and Imani Christian recorded both WVU turnovers, recovering a fumble on the Sooners’ 22 and intercepting pass in the end zone from quarterback Kyler Murray.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me