Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WVU

Lamont West, West Virginia men's basketball handle Rider

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 9:24 p.m.
West Virginia guard Chase Harler celebrates making a 3-pointer during the second half against Rider on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Morgantown, W.Va.
West Virginia guard Chase Harler celebrates making a 3-pointer during the second half against Rider on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Morgantown, W.Va.

Updated 12 hours ago

Lamont West scored 20 points to lead West Virginia over Rider, 92-78, on Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers (4-2) missed their first six shots, making just 7 of 31 shots in the first 13 minutes. But West and Esa Ahmad led West Virginia on a 22-8 run to close the half for a 43-36 lead. The Mountaineers finished the first half shooting 33 percent, their second-worst half of the season.

WVU opened the second half on a 13-2 run, and the Broncs (2-2) were not able to cut it to single digits after that.

Ahmad added 16 points, James “Beetle” Bolden scored 12 and Emmit Matthews Jr had a career-high 11 for WVU. Chase Harler scored a season-high 11 points. Logan Routt led the team in rebounds with eight, and Wesley Harris had seven.

Frederick Scott led Rider with 17 points. Dimencio Vaughn had 11 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block.

West Virginia has struggled with shooting early over the last couple of games, and it won’t be as easy to rally late against teams like Florida and Pitt next week.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me