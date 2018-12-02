Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
WVU

Syracuse/WVU meeting in the Camping World Bowl could bring back memories of the former Big East

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 5:18 p.m.
Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey throws a pass against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Boston.
West Virginia and Syracuse will re-create an old Big East rivalry when the teams confront each other Dec. 28 in the Camping World Bowl. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. in Orlando, Fla.

It will be the 61 st all-time meeting between the schools, with Syracuse holding a 33-27 edge. The Orange won the most recent two games, 38-14, in the 2012 Pinstripe Bowl and, 49-23, in the 2011 regular season before Syracuse left the Big East for the ACC and West Virginia joined the Big 12.

The Camping World Bowl is one of the most prestigious bowls with ACC and Big 12 ties. It sent a representative to Morgantown, W.Va., on Nov. 23 for West Virginia’s loss to Oklahoma.

Camping World has the first pick of ACC bowl-eligible teams that are not part of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s New Year’s Six games. Syracuse (9-3) is the highest ranked team (No. 20) in the ACC after No. 2 Clemson.

West Virginia (8-3) was 8-1 before losing its last two regular-season games to Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

click me