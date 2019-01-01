Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WVU

Report: Dana Holgorsen leaving WVU for Houston

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, 9:24 a.m.
Coach Dana Holgorsen and WVU face No. 15 Texas on Saturday.
Coach Dana Holgorsen and WVU face No. 15 Texas on Saturday.

Updated 1 hour ago

Dana Holgorsen’s tenure as West Virginia’s football coach appears to be ending.

ESPN.com reported Tuesday morning that Holgorsen is finalizing a five-year, $20 million deal to become the University of Houston’s next coach. Houston received permission to speak to Holgorsen on Monday, according to Metro News, a radio network in West Virginia.

If he signs a contract, Holgorsen would become the highest-paid coach in the Group of 5. He is scheduled to earn $3.8 million at West Virginia in 2019, according to Metro News.

At Houston, Holgorsen would replace Major Applewhite, who was fired after two seasons, a 15-11 record and an embarrassing 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. Holgorsen served as Houston’s offensive coordinator in 2008-2009.

West Virginia’s season ended in disappointment Thursday with a 34-18 loss to Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl. It was the Mountaineers’ third consecutive defeat after climbing as high as No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Holgorsen was 61-41 in eight years at West Virginia after replacing Bill Stewart in 2011 when he won the Big East and defeated Clemson, 70-33, in the Orange Bowl. He is the second-winningest coach in West Virginia history, behind Don Nehlen.

West Virginia (8-4 this season) will be rebuilding in 2019 after losing the pass-catch combination of quarterback Will Grier and David Sills, plus All-American tackle Yodny Cajuste and Big 12 defensive player of the year David Long. Grier threw for 3,864 yards and 37 touchdowns and was fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting and Sills caught 65 passes for 986 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me