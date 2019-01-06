West Virginia drops Big 12 game at Texas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

AUSTIN, Texas — Matt Coleman scored 17 points, Dylan Osetkowski had 14, and both made critical plays down the stretch, helping Texas defeat West Virginia, 61-54, on Saturday night.

Coleman, with the shot clock about to expire, hit a step-back 3-pointer from the right corner to give Texas a 59-54 lead with 1 minute, 3 seconds left.

Then Osetkowski blocked a shot inside by Wesley Harris.

Eli Mitrou-Long added 10 points for Texas (10-4, 2-0 Big 12).

Derek Culver led West Virginia (8-6, 0-2) with 17 points. James Bolden scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

Texas took an eight-point lead early in the second half with a 3-pointer by Osetkowski.

But before the Longhorns could get any ideas about pulling away, Bolden scored six straight for West Virginia.

Osetkowski gave Texas another eight-point edge on a 3-pointer with 8:47 left, and Bolden responded again, this time with five points.

The Mountaineers played their fifth straight game without injured Sagaba Konate, their top rebounder, shot-blocker and co-leader in scoring. He has a knee injury.

Coach Bob Huggins elected to start walk-on Taevon Horton, who had played a total of seven minutes in three games before Saturday.

Huggins cited Horton as the first player to arrive for the first practice after West Virginia lost to Texas Tech on Wednesday in Morgantown. It was a symbolic gesture, though. Horton played just two minutes.

Huggins also suspended reserve guard Brandon Knapper for the game.