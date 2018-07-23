Kevin Gorman: Steelers DT Frazier, not even a college starter, seeks chance

Joshua Frazier knew the question was coming before it was asked, and the Steelers’ seventh-round pick was ready to answer.

How can he play in the NFL if he wasn’t even a starter in college?

Frazier has an answer, one that starts with where he played but requires further explanation.

So does Mike Tomlin, who simply points to Alabama and the number of NFL defensive linemen it has produced the past few years.

“In Frazier’s instance, you can look at his defensive line group and make an argument that if he’s at another institution he’d play every down,” Tomlin said, “so I’m not getting into that.”

The Crimson Tide produced first-round pick Daron Payne and second-rounders A’Shawn Robinson and Dalvin Tomlinson — all defensive tackles like Frazier — to provide proof to Tomlin’s point.

But there’s a transformative nature to Frazier’s story, one that started with the 6-foot-3, 322-pounder’s frame. He was an all-state selection and top-100 recruit out of Springdale, Ark., but his girth hurt his game.

“I was actually bigger when I first got to Alabama. I was about 345,” Frazier said. “My favorite player was Vince Wilfork. I wanted to be that true nose. I wanted to be as big as possible. So I would go to buffets and try to eat everything and become big. But that’s not the way this game is played right now. You’ve got to be lean, in shape and hold blocks.”

Worse yet, Frazier said he was “really raw” in his technique. He played in six games as a freshman, making one tackle for a loss, and had four tackles as a sophomore.

“There was a point when I looked nothing like I was,” Frazier said. “Now that I know what I need to do from a technique standpoint, it’s just about doing it on a consistent basis.

“I know I’m going to mess up. But if you’re able to be consistent and do your job every play, that’s what’s really going to help you when you get to the league.”

Frazier finally will get a chance to prove himself in full pads this week when the Steelers report to training camp Wednesday at Saint Vincent.

But not starting in college isn’t the only knock on Frazier. His NFL.com draft profile pegs him as more of a space-taker than playmaker, providing minimal production and no pass-rush potential.

Sound like another Daniel McCullers? In four seasons, Frazier had 28 tackles (11 solo), 4 1 ⁄ 2 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

“When I got in, I took advantage of my opportunity and it showed because the Steelers drafted me,” Frazier said. “To me, starting don’t mean nothing. It’s just a title. As long as you do what you need to do, it’s going to be fine. That’s what I learned at ‘Bama.”

Frazier is right that the Steelers wouldn’t have taken a shot on him if his defensive line coach at Alabama didn’t believe in him, considering Karl Dunbar now holds the same position with the Steelers.

“He’s a big-bodied guy that can move,” Dunbar said. “It’s kind of hard to judge him now because we don’t have pads on, but when we get to Latrobe, that’s when we’ll see how he’s coming along as a player, if he can remember some of that stuff I taught him at Alabama.”

The Crimson Tide run a 3-4 base scheme, similar to the Steelers, and Frazier has found his new playbook is a condensed version of what he learned in college.

“Actually,” Frazier said, “I feel the playbook here is a little bit easier than what we had when I was at Alabama.”

Frazier still is learning the terminology to go with those plays but believes he has a built-in advantage in that he already knows the expectations from his position coach.

“When you already know what someone expects, you don’t have to go to him or ask him as much, ‘What do you need from me? What do I need to do?’ ” Frazier said. “You just know.”

Frazier also knows is what it’s like to play on a winning team, as Alabama won a pair of national championships in his four seasons.

So he was thrilled to be drafted by the Steelers, who have a Super Bowl-or-bust mentality and need depth in the middle of their defensive line if they are going to employ more 4-3 fronts.

“It means a lot because everybody here wants to win the Super Bowl,” Frazier said. “That’s what’s on their mind, the Super Bowl and the playoffs, doing all of those little things right.

“Coming from a program where if you messed up even once that could be your job, I know what it is to have that experience. I just take it day-by-day and want to get better every day.”

For starters.

