Mark Madden

Mark Madden: Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson is contrived TV, likely ratings bonanza

Mark Madden | Saturday, July 7, 2018, 7:04 p.m.
Phil Mickelson, left, shakes hands with Tiger Woods, after the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are reportedly going to play one-on-one, with the victor getting $10 million.

When you can't seriously compete in real tournaments anymore, just invent something you can win. One of them has to, and that's a nice payday.

Woods hasn't won a tournament since 2013. Mickelson has won one tournament since 2013. Woods is 42. Mickelson is 48. Each is past his prime, even if nobody likes to say so.

Mickelson is one of few who even remotely rivaled Woods during his peak. Networks and advertisers will fall all over each other to get a piece of this. It will create more interest than whatever tournament is played that week. It will be golf's front-page story and generate monster ratings.

It's also contrived, smarmy, reminiscent of country-club hustling and damaging to golf. But it puts Woods front and center. That's what matters.

Mickelson hopes he and Woods play several exhibitions. I bet he does. The Harlem Globetrotters need the Washington Generals, and nothing in the rules will say Mickelson can't win. Unless it does.

It's hard to argue the networks shoving Woods into the spotlight even when his play doesn't merit.

Woods finished tied for fourth at the Quicken Loans National on June 28-July 1, a tournament near D.C. that featured a weak field. TV ratings for the third day were up 92 percent from 2017. Ratings for the final day were up 143 percent.

When Woods was sidelined by injury, no golfer stepped up and became iconic in his absence.

Jordan Spieth won the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015 and finished second at the PGA. Spieth has since won The (British) Open in '17. He's just 24.

Spieth is a quality golfer and likable enough. Golf Digest ranks Spieth the nicest guy on the PGA Tour.

But Spieth didn't make a dent. A large percentage of golf fans clearly don't care unless Woods is involved. If he doesn't play, they don't watch.

Hence Woods vs. Mickelson. It's reminiscent of the climax of “Caddyshack.” Stay away from gophers and explosives. Side bets, anyone? “Hey, Moose! Rocco! Help Phil find his checkbook, will ya?” Perhaps Mickelson will stickhandle across the green at some point.

Events like this make it more difficult for golf to create new stars. But Woods and Mickelson don't care. Should they?

If there's a villain in this scenario, it might be the amount of programming necessary to satisfy TV's growing demands.

A recent night of sports listings included the World Series of Poker live on ESPN. Live poker is breathtaking. It really loses something on tape delay. You could flip back and forth between the WNBA and NBA summer league and get an equal-opportunity montage of meaningless basketball. High school lacrosse. Bow hunting in Alaska. The world's strongest man competition. The making of Katy Perry's Super Bowl halftime show.

You get the idea. Television is aching for Woods vs. Mickelson, painful as it is to say.

The sustainability of gimmicky sports is intriguing.

In 1973, tennis old-timer Bobby Riggs defeated women's star Margaret Court in two straight sets. That prompted a much-ballyhooed match between Riggs and Billie Jean King that same year. King won in three straight sets before 30,000-plus at the Houston Astrodome and 90 million watching on TV.

But tennis between the sexes has since had minimal impact. Oddball events outside a sport's usual context have a short lifespan.

Woods vs. Mickelson allows for a lot of pretending.

The participants pretend they're still as good as they once were, and their fans pretend right along with them.

But Woods and Mickelson won't have to pretend they're relevant. The spotlight is the spotlight, no matter how it's secured.

Mark Madden hosts a radio show 3-6 p.m. weekdays on WXDX-FM (105.9).

