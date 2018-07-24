Mark Madden: Revenge culture needs to back off Josh Hader

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When he was 17, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader posted some horribly racist, homophobic and hateful remarks on Twitter.

Some nobody with nothing to do went back seven years on Twitter and exposed Hader. I pity whoever finds any level of accomplishment in doing that.

The big reveal came while Hader pitched in the All-Star Game on July 17. The resulting tempest ruined the experience for him and his family.

Hader was not disciplined by MLB or the Brewers. But he apologized and will undergo counseling.

When he took the mound at Milwaukee’s Miller Park this past Saturday, Hader was greeted by a standing ovation.

PC America nearly burst into flames with outrage.

Revenge culture dictates that Hader should be suspended, flogged and/or made miserable for the rest of his life. The fetid carcass of social media must be picked clean.

A Hollywood agent said that drug addiction is less harmful to a career than an ill-advised tweet. Drugs take time to do damage, you get X amount of sympathy and there’s a chance for atonement later. A bad tweet can ruin instantly and permanently.

A vocal element of society feels that running afoul of perceived decency in any way should mean a death sentence when it comes to the perpetrator doing whatever it is he/she does.

Dig ditches. Go to barber college. Your gift is negated. (BTW, if you don’t have a gift, you can pretty much do and say whatever you want.)

Roseanne Barr is banished for transgressions similar to Hader’s. Hader dodged a bullet because of youth and because his misdeeds are so dated.

I have no problem with Miller Park embracing Hader. He’s an important component on the team those fans support. Why shouldn’t they wish Hader well in his second chance, hopefully resulting in redemption and re-education?

Brewers fans are practiced at this. (See Braun, Ryan.)

Ticket sales at Miller Park won’t drop because Hader is still with the Brewers.

That’s why comparing Hader to the NFL’s anthem protesters is inaccurate. The anthem controversy has definitely hurt the NFL’s business.

Hader is a difference-maker. That’s why he was in the All-Star Game.

The last time Colin Kaepernick was a starting quarterback, his team went 2-14. Hiring a controversial bum (or backup) isn’t what’s best for business. (But it’s hard to explain the unemployment of safety Eric Reid, a legit starter.)

The anthem controversy is a legit national issue. It’s the NFL’s primary topic as training camp beckons. It will ruin Week 1.

Hader did something dumb as a high school kid. There’s a huge difference.

The situations have this in common: Some think cheering Hader equates to support of hate speech. It doesn’t. Some think taking a knee during the anthem projects to disrespecting the military, or the flag. It doesn’t.

Don’t tell people what they mean or think when they do something. You don’t know.

Hader’s teammates appear to be backing him in the wake of his apology. Brewers fans have made their feelings known.

Those opinions matter. Not those of the echo chamber.

Thank heaven that camera phones and social media weren’t around in the era of the old-time heroes we nostalgically long for today.

Or in my youth, for that matter.

Mark Madden hosts a radio show 3-6 p.m. weekdays on WXDX-FM (105.9).