Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Mark Madden

Mark Madden: Steelers handling anthem debacle perfectly

Mark Madden | Saturday, July 28, 2018, 8:15 p.m.
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2017 file photo, from left, Miami Dolphins' Jelani Jenkins, Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, and Kenny Stills, kneel during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. Miami Dolphins players who protest on the field during the national anthem this season could be suspended for up to four games under a new team policy issued to players this week. The policy obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, July 19, 2018 classifies anthem protests as conduct detrimental to the club, punishable by suspension without pay, a fine or both. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2017 file photo, from left, Miami Dolphins' Jelani Jenkins, Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, and Kenny Stills, kneel during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. Miami Dolphins players who protest on the field during the national anthem this season could be suspended for up to four games under a new team policy issued to players this week. The policy obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, July 19, 2018 classifies anthem protests as conduct detrimental to the club, punishable by suspension without pay, a fine or both. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

Updated 13 minutes ago

The Steelers issued a non-statement on the NFL’s in-limbo national anthem policy. It talked generically about the league and players working together to find a solution.

One declaration stood out. It was made by player rep Ramon Foster.

“To us, it’s always been about football first,” Foster said. “Our thing has been: Do our job No. 1, and secondly help when the opportunity is there.”

Uh, that’s not exactly true. It hasn’t always been about football first.

The Steelers dipped their toe into the water of all this silliness Sept. 24 at Chicago. They absolutely mangled the situation, were embarrassed and rattled because of it, and lost to a Bears team that finished with just five wins.

If the Steelers win that game, they get the No. 1 seed and home field for the AFC half of the playoffs.

The Steelers have since steered clear. No Steeler has taken a knee or otherwise protested, and discussion by players has been minimal. (Artie Burns referred to the NFL’s now-dormant policy as “bullying” during a brief discussion at minicamp.)

That doesn’t mean every Steeler lacks a social conscience, or ignores injustice, or disdains the causes spotlighted by Colin Kaepernick and his ilk. It means the Steelers put football first, as Foster said.

The Steelers are allowed to do that, as a franchise and as individuals. It’s an acceptable path, one the Steelers would do well to keep following.

If Steelers fans are disappointed by the players’ inaction, they would say so. Local residents are outraged by events like the Antwon Rose shooting, and act upon that anger. The Pittsburgh area isn’t devoid of concern in that regard. But the citizens seem to want football kept separate.

Good. That’s what’s best for business, best for the brand, best for the Steelers and best for everyone’s enjoyment.

Let the league set a policy, preferably one that’s really a policy. Let Jerry Jones and other NFL owners flaunt their authority over their players. Let the president twist the narrative for his PR. Let those who want to demonstrate do so.

The Steelers need to keep quiet and stand at attention on the sideline. Make no statements. Announce no team policy. Don’t enlighten the media. Just do the same every week. Just like last year after the debacle at Chicago.

I’m not saying that out of respect for the flag, nation, song or any ancillary patriotism.

I just don’t want to see the Steelers sink in that quicksand.

Alejandro Villanueva gives the Steelers an excuse to toe the (side)line: Teammates paying respect to a Bronze Star winner by standing at attention for the anthem.

Ironic, because Villanueva made the mess in Chicago by leaving his teammates behind in the tunnel to pursue a photo op, and because the protests have zero to do with the military. But, whatever works.

Except for that day at Soldier Field, the Steelers have handled the anthem debacle very well, as evidenced by the aforementioned ambiguous statement.

Jones doesn’t know when to shut up. Art Rooney does, to his franchise’s benefit.

The players haven’t knelt, raised a fist or even talked much about the situation. Antonio Brown and Vince Williams babble about everything, but not this. Le’Veon Bell hasn’t rapped about it.

Maurkice Pouncey has reportedly been a guiding light, insistent that no Steeler disrupt via demonstration. Pouncey was a bit of a punk when he joined the Steelers in 2010 but has since matured. He may be the team’s No. 1 leader. Ben Roethlisberger has also been quietly adamant about the Steelers’ anthem approach.

When Week 1 rolls around, the anthem situation will be the NFL’s No. 1 story.

But not in Pittsburgh. The Steelers locker room is hardly infallible. But, since Chicago, it’s handled this perfectly.

Mark Madden hosts a radio show 3-6 p.m. weekdays on WXDX-FM (105.9).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me