Mark Madden: Steelers handling anthem debacle perfectly

The Steelers issued a non-statement on the NFL’s in-limbo national anthem policy. It talked generically about the league and players working together to find a solution.

One declaration stood out. It was made by player rep Ramon Foster.

“To us, it’s always been about football first,” Foster said. “Our thing has been: Do our job No. 1, and secondly help when the opportunity is there.”

Uh, that’s not exactly true. It hasn’t always been about football first.

The Steelers dipped their toe into the water of all this silliness Sept. 24 at Chicago. They absolutely mangled the situation, were embarrassed and rattled because of it, and lost to a Bears team that finished with just five wins.

If the Steelers win that game, they get the No. 1 seed and home field for the AFC half of the playoffs.

The Steelers have since steered clear. No Steeler has taken a knee or otherwise protested, and discussion by players has been minimal. (Artie Burns referred to the NFL’s now-dormant policy as “bullying” during a brief discussion at minicamp.)

That doesn’t mean every Steeler lacks a social conscience, or ignores injustice, or disdains the causes spotlighted by Colin Kaepernick and his ilk. It means the Steelers put football first, as Foster said.

The Steelers are allowed to do that, as a franchise and as individuals. It’s an acceptable path, one the Steelers would do well to keep following.

If Steelers fans are disappointed by the players’ inaction, they would say so. Local residents are outraged by events like the Antwon Rose shooting, and act upon that anger. The Pittsburgh area isn’t devoid of concern in that regard. But the citizens seem to want football kept separate.

Good. That’s what’s best for business, best for the brand, best for the Steelers and best for everyone’s enjoyment.

Let the league set a policy, preferably one that’s really a policy. Let Jerry Jones and other NFL owners flaunt their authority over their players. Let the president twist the narrative for his PR. Let those who want to demonstrate do so.

The Steelers need to keep quiet and stand at attention on the sideline. Make no statements. Announce no team policy. Don’t enlighten the media. Just do the same every week. Just like last year after the debacle at Chicago.

I’m not saying that out of respect for the flag, nation, song or any ancillary patriotism.

I just don’t want to see the Steelers sink in that quicksand.

Alejandro Villanueva gives the Steelers an excuse to toe the (side)line: Teammates paying respect to a Bronze Star winner by standing at attention for the anthem.

Ironic, because Villanueva made the mess in Chicago by leaving his teammates behind in the tunnel to pursue a photo op, and because the protests have zero to do with the military. But, whatever works.

Except for that day at Soldier Field, the Steelers have handled the anthem debacle very well, as evidenced by the aforementioned ambiguous statement.

Jones doesn’t know when to shut up. Art Rooney does, to his franchise’s benefit.

The players haven’t knelt, raised a fist or even talked much about the situation. Antonio Brown and Vince Williams babble about everything, but not this. Le’Veon Bell hasn’t rapped about it.

Maurkice Pouncey has reportedly been a guiding light, insistent that no Steeler disrupt via demonstration. Pouncey was a bit of a punk when he joined the Steelers in 2010 but has since matured. He may be the team’s No. 1 leader. Ben Roethlisberger has also been quietly adamant about the Steelers’ anthem approach.

When Week 1 rolls around, the anthem situation will be the NFL’s No. 1 story.

But not in Pittsburgh. The Steelers locker room is hardly infallible. But, since Chicago, it’s handled this perfectly.

