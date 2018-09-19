Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tim Benz

Tim Benz: Barring significant personal excuse, suspend Steelers' Antonio Brown

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 12:33 a.m.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face after coming of the field against the Chiefs in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face after coming of the field against the Chiefs in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Updated 7 hours ago

If we come to find out that Antonio Brown had a legitimate reason to miss team meetings Monday, then forget what you are about to read.

Death of a family member. A child goes to the hospital. Illness of a spouse.

Failing something that severe, though, Antonio Brown should be suspended for a game for skipping out on his duties with his teammates.

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, is trying to make it sound as if Brown's mysterious day off was for something sincere. And he insists it's got nothing to do with his "trade me" tweet Monday morning.

Hmm. Interesting, Drew. If Rosenhaus is telling the truth, Mike Tomlin appeared to be oblivious of a reason for Brown's absence. The Pittsburgh Steelers coach spent most of his weekly press conference Tuesday tamping down every storyline imaginable in the wake of his team's recent loss to Kansas City.

So if he was aware of a warranted, excused reason for Brown to have been absent from team meetings, wouldn't he have just killed the story right there by saying so, as opposed to letting the debate linger?

Instead, all Tomlin said was, "I'm looking forward to visiting with him today and discussing that and some other things. I'm not going to get into the details of why he wasn't here or whether he was excused and all of those things.

"I'd just as soon as leave those things in-house."

Tomlin wouldn't promise that he'd give details of his conversation with Brown after he has it, either.

He should. Because, right now, no one believes his star player's agent. And no one will believe him if Brown winds up playing Monday night after some sort of non-answer explanation as to why he wasn't with the team Monday.

The vast majority of Steelers fans seem to believe the receiver skipped out Monday because he's sulking. Most fans I've interacted with online or on talk shows tend to believe he's mad either over that tweet from former team employee Ryan Scarpino or the fact he doesn't have as many receptions as he wants.

Perhaps instead of looking at the box score, he should look at the tape to see if he's getting the separation from defensive backs he used to get.

Yesterday, I ran a poll on Twitter, and 63 percent of respondents voted that they would prefer to see the Steelers suspend Brown a game. That's despite the fact that this contest against Tampa is as close to must-win as you are going to get in September as the Steelers stare 0-1-1 in the face.

I agree with the majority here. If Brown never had done anything distracting, I'd understand a free pass. But that's not the case.

Missing practice comes on top of threatening a reporter online, daring the team to trade him, bailing on postgame interviews Sunday while the rest of his team stuck around to answer questions about an ugly loss and using Facebook Live to stream from the locker room in Kansas City back in 2016.

On top of that history, add various sideline temper tantrums against his first-year offensive coordinator, his backup quarterback and an innocent Gatorade cooler.

Enough. Brown went on that bizarre tangent about "exceptionalism" last Friday. Apparently, he thinks "exceptionalism" means that he is an exception to team rules and standards of behavior.

Some believe suspending Brown would backfire. The argument being, if Tomlin would suspend Brown for this game, he'd shut down or recoil from the team.

Really? How much worse could it get? What's he going to do? Hold out midseason? Pull a "reverse Le'Veon Bell" and leave after six weeks and then do it again next year?

If he does, so what? It's not like he's allowing himself to be coached anyway. Maybe trading him and moving away from Bell isn't such a bad idea after all. These two have become too tedious.

Brown already has been given a few inches. He has taken more than his fair share of miles. If Tomlin doesn't sit him here, what's the next thing Brown feels like he can skip? Practice? A game? A drive or two in a blowout? A road trip?

Barring some major revelation about why Brown was gone Monday, sit him down for a week. To use a Tomlinism, "his body of work has earned it." Then bring him back for the Baltimore Ravens game next Sunday night.

Maybe he can reach the ball across the goal line again and make us all remember why we used to like him in the first place.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me