Tim Benz, Mark Spector discuss Penguins, Oilers matchup; Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby comparisons
Updated 15 hours ago
Tonight at PPG Paints Arena, it’s the Pittsburgh Penguins versus the Edmonton Oilers. Faceoff is at 8 p.m.
It’s Sidney Crosby vs. Connor McDavid.
Sportsnet.ca columnist Mark Spector joins me on the Sided.co podcast to talk about the matchup.
• Why has Edmonton struggled so much this year?
• Where is McDavid in year four of his career compared to Crosby?
• Can Leon Draisaitl become the Evgeni Malkin to McDavid’s Crosby?
• Does McDavid have the personality to own the “face of the league” title Crosby has carried?
• Mark gives his thoughts on the Penguins and their standing in the East as well.
All that and more hockey here:
