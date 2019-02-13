Tim Benz, Mark Spector discuss Penguins, Oilers matchup; Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby comparisons

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tonight at PPG Paints Arena, it’s the Pittsburgh Penguins versus the Edmonton Oilers. Faceoff is at 8 p.m.

It’s Sidney Crosby vs. Connor McDavid.

Sportsnet.ca columnist Mark Spector joins me on the Sided.co podcast to talk about the matchup.

• Why has Edmonton struggled so much this year?

• Where is McDavid in year four of his career compared to Crosby?

• Can Leon Draisaitl become the Evgeni Malkin to McDavid’s Crosby?

• Does McDavid have the personality to own the “face of the league” title Crosby has carried?

• Mark gives his thoughts on the Penguins and their standing in the East as well.

All that and more hockey here:

__________

