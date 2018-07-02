Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Fans, fellow athletes take LeBron James signing with Lakers in stride

Tim Benz | Monday, July 2, 2018, 6:12 a.m.
In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James stands on the court during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.
In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James stands on the court during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.

Updated 8 hours ago

Let's thank LeBron James for something. He made his intentions known fast. He got it over with quickly. There was no special Jim Gray "decision" broadcast.

Now ESPN can just go back to hyping Red Sox/Yankees until October.

On Day 1 of NBA free agency, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers came together on a 4-year, $154 million contract.

This really shouldn't surprise anyone. Even when others were telling you about Philadelphia, or Houston, or back to Miami, James was never going to go to those places. If he was ever going to leave Cleveland, it was going to be for the Lakers.

Also as expected: Twitter reaction to "The Decision 3.0." Snoop gets the ball rolling.

I'm glad we've gotten beyond the NFL Madden video game forecasting cataclysmic injuries. Now it's more a matter of the NBA2K game predicting the demise of franchises based on player movement.

Good to see that the next angry Dan Gilbert letter has already been leaked to the internet.

Nah. Cleveland fans are more loyal than this. If this was the case they all would've been swimming down to Baltimore when the Browns left back in the mid 90's.

Speaking of bandwagon Lakers fans, Raiders QB Derek Carr has jokes!

Some Cleveland fans are at least taking matters in stride this year — as opposed to burning jerseys when LeBron went to Miami.

Little known fact, Jonas Salk could dunk. Totally true. He broke a backboard on PItt's campus once. True story.

Here's the best part about the James signing in LA. These two have to be teammates now.

That's the NBA equivalent of the Steelers signing Vontaze Burfict and putting his locker next Antonio Brown's.

LeBron James agrees to 4-year, $154 million contract with Lakers
CLEVELAND — LeBron James is leaving home for Hollywood and an iconic team. The Los Angeles Lakers have a new superstar — L.A.-Bron. The NBA's best player ...
