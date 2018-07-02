Fans, fellow athletes take LeBron James signing with Lakers in stride

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Let's thank LeBron James for something. He made his intentions known fast. He got it over with quickly. There was no special Jim Gray "decision" broadcast.

Now ESPN can just go back to hyping Red Sox/Yankees until October.

On Day 1 of NBA free agency, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers came together on a 4-year, $154 million contract.

This really shouldn't surprise anyone. Even when others were telling you about Philadelphia, or Houston, or back to Miami, James was never going to go to those places. If he was ever going to leave Cleveland, it was going to be for the Lakers.

Also as expected: Twitter reaction to "The Decision 3.0." Snoop gets the ball rolling.

I'm glad we've gotten beyond the NFL Madden video game forecasting cataclysmic injuries. Now it's more a matter of the NBA2K game predicting the demise of franchises based on player movement.

Looks like the @NBA2K cover curse really does exist!NBA 2K14 - LeBron James: Miami -> ClevelandNBA 2K15 - Kevin Durant: OKC -> GSWNBA 2K17 - Paul George: Indiana -> OKCNBA 2K18 - Kyrie Irving: Cleveland -> Bostonand now...NBA 2K19 - LeBron James: Cleveland -> Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/HWxTQ9u7HQ — NBA2K LOCKERCODES (@2KLockerCodeFan) July 2, 2018

Good to see that the next angry Dan Gilbert letter has already been leaked to the internet.

Wow, I just got an exclusive first look at Dan Gilbert's letter following LeBron James' decision to leave Cleveland for L.A. pic.twitter.com/igQG5RTBO5 — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) July 2, 2018

Nah. Cleveland fans are more loyal than this. If this was the case they all would've been swimming down to Baltimore when the Browns left back in the mid 90's.

Lebron Bandwagon fans leaving Cleveland to go to LA like pic.twitter.com/5V2kaUp92a — Breyonn Davis-Carter (@BigBreyonn) July 2, 2018

Speaking of bandwagon Lakers fans, Raiders QB Derek Carr has jokes!

I'm welcoming all new @Lakers fans, BUT it's only fair that y'all fill one of these out. I've been a Laker my whole life.. make your decision public! pic.twitter.com/pvf4UMByQn — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 2, 2018

Some Cleveland fans are at least taking matters in stride this year — as opposed to burning jerseys when LeBron went to Miami.

LeBron only won 1 title in Cleveland, but that's kind of like "only" curing polio. — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) July 2, 2018

Little known fact, Jonas Salk could dunk. Totally true. He broke a backboard on PItt's campus once. True story.

Here's the best part about the James signing in LA. These two have to be teammates now.

That's the NBA equivalent of the Steelers signing Vontaze Burfict and putting his locker next Antonio Brown's.