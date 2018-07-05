First call: Ex-Pirates OF Keon Broxton makes case for catch of the year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Thursday's "First Call," comedy finds the Pirates in Los Angeles, a former Bucco outfielder makes perhaps the catch of the year, and The Bus chimes in on the Le'Veon Bell situation.

Broxton brings it back

Former Pirate Keon Broxton has put on quite the display with his glove this year.

But I'm not sure that great grab even compares to what he did yesterday with this homer-saving, ninth-inning snag over the wall against Twins infielder Brian Dozier.

And as ESPN points out, this isn't the first time Broxton has done something like this.

All three robberies were game-saving plays:July 4, 2018: Robs Brian Dozier of solo HR with 1 out in 9th, leading 3-1. Next batter hits HR, but Brewers win 3-2Aug 30, 2017: Robs Randal Grichuk of go-ahead HR in 9thSept 7, 2016: Robs Anthony Rizzo of game-tying HR in 9th — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 4, 2018

With all of the homers that the Dodgers hit against the Pirates this weekend, maybe the Buccos could've used Broxton on their team. Maybe he could've pulled one or two back into the yard.

Oops!

Speaking of that Pirates series in Los Angeles, remember how the Bucs lost Game 1, 17-1?

Apparently, the Pirates were so bad that ABC 7 in Los Angeles thought they were a college team.

That's the logo for the East Carolina Pirates not the Pittsburgh Pirates. Arrrrghh! pic.twitter.com/BtU0UY8aFH — ABC7Error (@abc7error) July 3, 2018

Local radio had some fun with it, too.

Can East Carolina sue for defamation of character here?

Listen to The Bus

Jerome Bettis is making a plea to his former team and Le'Veon Bell.

Work ... it ... aht!

The Bus tell TMZ Sports the Steelers and Bell need to come together on a long-term agreement because neither side will be as productive without the other.

Bettis also says that he thinks Bell could maintain productivity through the entirety of his contract. That may be true. But Bettis is bringing a lot of personal experience to that evaluation since he was so good late into his career as a running back.

Let's be real, though. Bell has a much different style than Bettis did. The Bus' plow-horse demeanor never was dented by any decrease in speed. Bell is a different animal.

Pop the cork

Jerome Bettis made those comments while at the American Century Championship golf tournament.

He'll be taking part in that and in the "Celebrity Spray Off," too. That's when the celebrity golfers compete to pop the cork off of champagne bottles as far as humanly possible.

Bettis won the event back in 2012.

This is why other societies hate us.

Back off!

As we've discussed, Golden State's signing of DeMarcus Cousins caused quite a stir in the sports world. So much so that apparently the Arizona Cardinals were feeling threatened over the Warriors coming after former Pitt star Larry Fitzgerald.

The Steelers sent out a similar message about a certain receiver on their roster.