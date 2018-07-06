Benz: It's a Sports Bucket List kind of weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

By the time some of you are reading this, I will be on a plane to Chicago. I'm heading out with a friend who has never been to Wrigley Field. Seeing a game there is on his "Sports Bucket List." Meanwhile, our intrepid editor Matt Rosenberg is in Lake Placid.

Actually, seeing Herb Brooks Arena is on my list. So I'm a little jealous there. After all, it's hockey hallowed ground, n'at.

A few years ago, I went on a mission to cross off as many sports places, events, and landmarks that I need to see before I leave this mortal coil.

Then I got off-course and lost track.

So I'm getting my compass out again. Here are a few more I need to cross off the list. Any feedback or suggestions are welcomed at tbenz@tribweb.com or @TimBenzPGH.

1. A Duke game at Cameron Indoor Stadium

Of course I hate Duke. Unless you went to Duke, everyone hates Duke. Especially if you root for another ACC school.

However, after the NFL college basketball is my favorite sport. At some point I need to see a game in its most famous arena. The atmosphere is legendary. The building is sacred. And the fans always make the stakes high, even if the game doesn't suggest as much.

2. A World Series game

It doesn't matter who. It doesn't matter where. I just want to see a World Series game.

Once.

I missed Cleveland in the World Series when I worked in Columbus by two years. I missed it in Boston by one.

In Pittsburgh, I've only missed it by 39. I think I'm, going to let that ship sail and just buy a ticket for the next one.

3. An English Premier League soccer game

Here's what I know about soccer. When the ball goes in the net, that's a good thing. Also, you can't use your hands.

Aside from that, what I've been told is that if you go to a game in England it's a lot of trash talking, fighting, chanting, dark beer drinking, and gambling in the stadium. Plus every second of the game is treated like gold.

Being cognisant as to why though, really doesn't matter.

That's where I come in.

4. A major boxing match in Las Vegas

I've been to a big boxing match. I've been to Las Vegas. I've just never been to a really big boxing match on the Strip. Now I just need these two beautiful worlds to collide.

Vegas will always be there. What I'm worried about is if there will ever be another really big boxing match worth attending.

5. A hockey game at MSG

Yeah, this one may be surprising. But I've never been to a Rangers/Penguins game at Madison Square Garden. Actually, any hockey game at MSG.

Yet I've seen dozens of basketball games there. This one is easily correctable. I'll get on that next year.

6. Seeing LeBron James play in person

I blew this one. He's been in Cleveland twice now. Yet, I never went to see him play. I treated Cleveland like I needed a passport to go there.

Now I'm just going to have to wait for the big return game in a Laker uniform, or when he goes to play the fighting T.J. McConnell's in Philadelphia.

Or, yet another hoops game at MSG.

7. Halls of Fame

This is the embarrassing one. I've never been to Canton to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Or to Springfield for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

I've got no excuse. I've got no good reason for either. I've lived within driving distance from both for most of my life, yet I crossed Cooperstown (MLB) and Toronto (NHL) off the list. But these two, I haven't.

So I'm behind the curve here. I guess I'll just wait for Alan Faneca to get inducted to Canton and, uh, Brad Wanamaker to get inducted into Springfield.

Basically, I've got some catching up to do.

Right after I sober up from a return trip to the bleachers in Wrigley.