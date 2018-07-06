First Call: Hot dog eating replay

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, the Mini God speaks! Tom Brady shows off his arm in dodgeball. Hot dog eating replay. And hockey trade rumors.

Hot dog replay

We have long debated the need for as much replay as we have in sports.

It's clear we have now reached the saturation point. ESPN.com had a post yesterday stating that the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest may go to some sort of technological review to double check how many hot dogs are eaten each year.

Apparently, this year some of the hot dogs were undercounted. It didn't impact the outcome of the event. But the over-under totals that people bet on — I'm not kidding — were skewed. The actual plates of dogs put before the contestants were allegedly miscounted.

I love the line in this story: "This isn't your grandfather's hot dog contest." No. My grandfather's hot dog eating contest was probably between two of his crazy uncles in Brookline at a family picnic.

Which is probably how all hot dog eating contests should be, come to think of it. Not on ESPN.

If Al Riveron is involved with the hot dog eating contest next year, I'm out!

Ok, I'm out already. But, you get my meaning.

The Penguins are 'worse'

The Penguins are one of six teams that have made themselves worse since free agency started. That assessment comes from ProHockeyTalk .

What is interesting here is that most other teams on this list were named as getting worse because of people they lost or how they failed to fill glaring holes.

The Penguins and Vancouver made the list because it was suggested the wrong people were signed for too much money.

I'll leave the Canucks analysis for those in Vancouver. But as far as that Penguins' take goes, I disagree. Look, people may not like the signings of Jack Johnson and Matt Cullen. But is that combination better than the minutes that would otherwise be given to Matt Hunwick and Dominic Simon?

I think so.

Karlsson twitter

On the topic of hockey offseason moves, one of the clubs outlined in that post above is Ottawa. And the Senators haven't even traded Erik Karlsson yet.

That might happen soon though. And the defenseman did nothing to quell those rumors yesterday when he followed Steven Stamkos on Twitter.

So is Tampa a front-runner to land Karlsson? Let's just say the hockey social media world paid attention and noticed the move.

Regardless, at least this is less alarming social media interaction than the ones Karlsson allegedly used to have with Mike Hoffman's girlfriend .

He knows this isn't an NFL Sunday, right?

He's not quite Vince Vaughn on "Average Joe's," but this Brady kid might have a future in dodgeball if the NFL thing doesn't work out.

Check out this video of All Pro quarterback Tom Brady throwing heat-seeking missiles in his family dodgeball game.

Dang, Tom! Dial it down a touch. Gronk couldn't handle those throws. Maybe knock off an MPH or two against the in laws, 'eh?

Apparently accuracy and arm strength haven't waned on Brady as he gets into his 40s.

The Mini God has spoken again

If you've visited this page before, you know that Jose Altuve is the official deity of Breakfast With Benz. He is our Mini God.

Why? Because anyone who is my height and can do this ...

That baseball is currently orbiting Earth. pic.twitter.com/xMDjU4n1wn — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2018

...you deserve to be worshiped. How does anyone that little hit a ball that hard and that far? That was his eighth homer and it went 417 feet. Altuve is now hitting .332. The Astros beat the White Sox 4-3.