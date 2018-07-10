First call: Tempers flare between Pirates, Nationals; Pitt football a 'sleeper'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In today's "First Call," can Rob Gronkowski really be on the trade market? A near-fight in the Pirates' game. And is Pitt a "sleeper" ACC football team?

Temper, temper

A fight almost occurred in the Pirates game last night against the Nationals.

It appears that Nats outfielder Adam Eaton was upset with home plate umpire Gabe Morales for buying Francisco Cervelli's attempt to frame pitches.

Knowing Cervelli's personality, that was not going to go by unnoticed. So he started jawing with Eaton in front of the umpire.

Of course, the relief pitchers had to come running in from the bullpen to get involved in a fight that was never going to happen anyway. That was just a lot of jogging for nothing. Perhaps that was more exercise than many of them got all night.

Gronk on the market?

Rumors surfaced near the NFL Draft that the Patriots may listen to trade offers for superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski. It didn't happen, and Gronk showed up for mini camp as a new contract was deemed to be on the way.

That hasn't happened yet. Now a new story says there is some speculation in league circles that the Pats may still be willing to move Gronkowski.

"'Where's the restructure of his contract?'" one AFC personnel executive told Boston Sports Journal . "Until that's done, I think he's still available. I wouldn't be surprised if (Bill) Belichick is going to test Gronk's buy-in with the contract.' "

Pitt a 'sleeper' team

The Sporting News did its ACC football preview . Pitt was tabbed as the "sleeper" team of 2018. The outlet suggested the Panthers would finish third in the conference's Coastal division behind Virginia Tech and Miami.

But author Bill Bender also inferred that the Panthers will get better as the season will go along and may be primed for an upset of the Hurricanes and/or Hokies by November. Last year, Pitt lost at Virginia Tech and beat Miami at home. The locations of the games are flipped next year.

ESPN recently ranked Pat Narduzzi's club as having the most difficult nonconference schedule of any Power 5 team, seeing as how Notre Dame, Central Florida and Penn State are on it.

However, as Bender states, the conference schedule appears favorable.

Trend setter

Remember when a Pittsburgh man got himself embalmed for his wake in a mock living room setting while rooting for his Steelers?

He apparently started a trend. "Extreme embalming" has become a thing.

Take, for example, this young man who was set up to play a video game in his Kyrie Irving jersey.

NOLA family chooses unique but loving way to say goodbye to son https://t.co/bE0KzGbcAX pic.twitter.com/ZWEtvGLIup — WGNO (@WGNOtv) July 8, 2018

Schedule is out

The 2018-19 schedule is out for the Robert Morris men's hockey team. And it is front-loaded with home games. They have at least one home game for the first six weeks of the season between Oct. 12 and Thanksgiving weekend against Mercyhurst.

The annual Three Rivers Classic will be played a week later this year. It'll be at PPG Paints Arena Jan 4-5. The other teams will be Brown, Union and St. Cloud State.

The Colonials have a late-season stretch in January and February where they are on the road four out of five weeks. The last regular-season game is March 2 at home against Mercyhurst.