First call: Steelers' Heyward not happy about 'Madden' rating

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, Cam Heyward blasts his "Madden 19" rating, video of Croatian firefighters springing into action, your baseball stat of the year and an infamous Pittsburgh sports anniversary.

Heyward hates "Madden"

A lot of people were happy to see Antonio Brown honored with the Golden Cleats . That's what you get if EA Sports gives you a perfect "99 rating" on its NFL "Madden" video game.

One Steeler is not happy with his rating, though. That's defensive end Cam Heyward. His was an 88. Heyward took to Twitter and called it "trash."

88 and it's trash — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) July 11, 2018

Based on some of the players who were rated ahead of Heyward, he has a point. I mean, Jabaal Sheard? What tape were they watching to give him a rating of 89? His last year at Pitt?

Cameron Wake? Heyward's numbers were better across the board than Wake's.

Jurrell Casey, too. Hey, Casey is a really good player. But I'd take Heyward. And they don't really play the same position anyway. Neither do many of the pure pass-rushers rated ahead of Heyward either.

Is the DVR rolling?

On Wednesday, Croatia advanced to the World Cup final by eliminating England 2-1.

But this video just started making the rounds yesterday. It's from their quarterfinal victory over Russia.

Check out these Croatian firefighters as they spring into action after being previously transfixed by the soccer game.

WHEN DUTY CALLS: Croatian firefighters were desperate to see the end of their team's match against Russia in the World Cup quarterfinals—but when a call came into the station, they leapt into action.Croatia won seconds later. https://t.co/dn36oeRSKw pic.twitter.com/lDuOX8HhBa — ABC News (@ABC) July 11, 2018

Hopefully they'll be able to watch the championship game against France until the end on Sunday.

Bitter anniversary

Yesterday marked the seventeenth anniversary of a dark day in Penguins history.

On July 11, 2001, Jaromir Jagr was traded to Washington for Kris Beech, Michael Sivek and Ross Lupaschuk.

It wasn't so much dark because Jagr was traded. The whole city knew it was coming. But the lack of return against the amount of productivity Jagr still had left in the tank was incredible.

Jagr scored 327 more goals and totaled 842 more points in parts of at least 13 more NHL seasons after he left Pittsburgh.

As Penguins, Beech, Lupaschuk and Sivek combined for 13 goals and 33 points. In his final year as a Panther, in NHL season No. 23 out of 24, Jagr tallied 16 goals and 46 points.

Ouch.

Speaking of ageless athletes

If Jagr never plays in the NHL again, then his last game as a player will have been recorded at age 45 with Calgary on New Year's Eve.

Similarly, I give you ageless Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colon. He was on the mound last night for the Rangers as Texas was playing Boston. Colon is now 45 also.

Check out this stat from the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham.

As Bartolo Colon starts his outing at Fenway, the Red Sox coaching staff has more plate appearances against him (63) than do the players on the roster (62). — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 11, 2018

Maybe he hasn't kept himself in the fine physical condition that Jagr has, but that's still impressive. But Colon didn't have much last night. The Red Sox got to him for nine hits and four runs. His ERA is up to 4.66. So maybe Colon is finally on the downside as well.

Maybe the Flames will decide to sign him, too.