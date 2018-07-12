Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Steelers' Heyward not happy about 'Madden' rating

Tim Benz | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 7:30 a.m.
The Steelers' Cameron Heyward celebrates with coach Mike Tomlin after beating the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Cameron Heyward celebrates with coach Mike Tomlin after beating the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 16 hours ago

In "First Call" today, Cam Heyward blasts his "Madden 19" rating, video of Croatian firefighters springing into action, your baseball stat of the year and an infamous Pittsburgh sports anniversary.

Heyward hates "Madden"

A lot of people were happy to see Antonio Brown honored with the Golden Cleats . That's what you get if EA Sports gives you a perfect "99 rating" on its NFL "Madden" video game.

One Steeler is not happy with his rating, though. That's defensive end Cam Heyward. His was an 88. Heyward took to Twitter and called it "trash."

Based on some of the players who were rated ahead of Heyward, he has a point. I mean, Jabaal Sheard? What tape were they watching to give him a rating of 89? His last year at Pitt?

Cameron Wake? Heyward's numbers were better across the board than Wake's.

Jurrell Casey, too. Hey, Casey is a really good player. But I'd take Heyward. And they don't really play the same position anyway. Neither do many of the pure pass-rushers rated ahead of Heyward either.

Is the DVR rolling?

On Wednesday, Croatia advanced to the World Cup final by eliminating England 2-1.

But this video just started making the rounds yesterday. It's from their quarterfinal victory over Russia.

Check out these Croatian firefighters as they spring into action after being previously transfixed by the soccer game.

Hopefully they'll be able to watch the championship game against France until the end on Sunday.

Bitter anniversary

Yesterday marked the seventeenth anniversary of a dark day in Penguins history.

On July 11, 2001, Jaromir Jagr was traded to Washington for Kris Beech, Michael Sivek and Ross Lupaschuk.

It wasn't so much dark because Jagr was traded. The whole city knew it was coming. But the lack of return against the amount of productivity Jagr still had left in the tank was incredible.

Jagr scored 327 more goals and totaled 842 more points in parts of at least 13 more NHL seasons after he left Pittsburgh.

As Penguins, Beech, Lupaschuk and Sivek combined for 13 goals and 33 points. In his final year as a Panther, in NHL season No. 23 out of 24, Jagr tallied 16 goals and 46 points.

Ouch.

Speaking of ageless athletes

If Jagr never plays in the NHL again, then his last game as a player will have been recorded at age 45 with Calgary on New Year's Eve.

Similarly, I give you ageless Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colon. He was on the mound last night for the Rangers as Texas was playing Boston. Colon is now 45 also.

Check out this stat from the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham.

Maybe he hasn't kept himself in the fine physical condition that Jagr has, but that's still impressive. But Colon didn't have much last night. The Red Sox got to him for nine hits and four runs. His ERA is up to 4.66. So maybe Colon is finally on the downside as well.

Maybe the Flames will decide to sign him, too.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me