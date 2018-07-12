U mad, bro? Readers come to Pirates' defense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

And here I though most people wanted me to be tough on the Pirates.

In our weekly reader venting session, "U mad, bro?" I get a little blowback for being too hard on Pirates. Readers respond to the Pirates/Nationals game being on "Facebook Watch." And I may have even gotten myself some free barbecue and a sports bucket-list item crossed off for doing this thing.

This "U mad, bro?" section is really growing on me.

We start with Skip, who sent me a few tweets regarding my piece this week about Josh Harrison, where the Pirate infielder said he is unsure about his desire to stay in Pittsburgh.

Skip: He's not hitting at all. Maybe if he were we would be contending. The incessant negativity about this team is so over the top. So tired of 'Nutting is cheap'. Blah blah blah. So tedious.

In the history of this franchise they have never been pursuing free agents or a huge payroll. That's never gonna happen. How about analysis of bad drafts? How about addressing issues with development. None of this has to do with owners cheapness.

No, Skip. Even if Harrison were hitting .023 closer to his career average, "you" still wouldn't be contending.

Regarding not writing about bad drafts and development, I just did. On Tuesday.

As far as what is tedious, how about the vast majority of losing seasons since 1979? That feels tedious to me.

By the way, if you are upset about negativity, why are you bashing Harrison's batting average? That's being positive?

Speaking of washed out Pirate prospects, Tony didn't like my flippantly describing Luis Heredia as a "savior" who didn't pan out. He sent this tweet.

Tony: "He was a teenager. High risk/reward. 'Savior' was never a term used to describe him. Especially not by the team. When you go on the radio and say someone was supposed to be a 'savior,' some listeners may believe you. And that is incorrect. Hyperbole."

Sorry, Tony. Would you be happier if I described him as a "total bust?" Would that be less hyperbolic and more accurate for you?

And speaking of hyperbole, how about Neal Huntington and Clint Hurdle saying this team could perhaps contend for the playoffs in 2018? Would that count as "hyperbole?"

Mike reached out to me about my sports bucket list post, and offered up a chance for me to get to Cameron Indoor Stadium for a game.

Mike: Tim, I am a Duke alum, transplanted (and loyal) Pittsburgher now residing in Raleigh and a Duke season ticket holder. If you can provide a logical explanation why you "hate Duke," which cannot include the words "Laettner," "Hurley," "Redick" or "Grayson," or the letter "K," I will be happy to make your No. 1 bucket list wish come true. Seriously, no conditions attached, I would look forward to hosting you for a game in Cameron this upcoming season, and I will even throw in some real Eastern North Carolina barbecue and a personal guided tour of the Duke campus."

Well, Mike, as a Syracuse fan I hate Duke because they always get calls like this.

I like my barbecue more smoky than hot. That OK?

Sincerely, I appreciate the offer and look forward to seeing you down there.

Thomas emailed me about a tweet I posted in response to John Tortorella's outrage at Jim Rutherford and Jack Johnson.

Thomas: Tim, 'There is no Corsi number to properly represent the importance of angering Torts.'

You deserve a (expletive) Pulitzer for that line. I love it."

Hey, when a reader is right, he's right.

Lastly, here are a bunch of responses from people who experimented with that Pirates/Nationals broadcast on "Facebook Watch." I discussed it in our afternoon commentary yesterday.

Prefer TV better because I don't get comments and all game long! — Kristen Johnson (@kjzk193) July 11, 2018

Kristen, just disengage the comments by hitting the icon that looks like the text messages on your phone. That's easy. I did it right away.

I'm digging in...no saying same commercials over and over=nirvana — Bunk Murphy (@bunkm) July 11, 2018

Bunk, I agree. But they need to spice up the down time between innings. The pre produced packages were good. The fan interaction in the seats was horrible.

streaming anything live over the internet sucks. too many issues. rather rely on a stable broadcast feed. — Dan (@DanInPittsburgh) July 11, 2018

I actually had no connectivity issues and found the feed to be very clean, Dan.

The Bucs are about to be undefeated on Facebook Live! — Dave (@PTDukie33) July 11, 2018

This is true. And at this point, I think we are all looking to cling to something.