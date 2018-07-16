Tim Benz: Can Sean Davis be the free safety the Steelers seek?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It’s our fifth installment of “Stairway to Seven.” Seven Steelers in seven days that could elevate the team to from what they were a year ago to a potential seventh Super Bowl championship.

Not the Killer B’s. Not Cam Heyward. Not the standout offensive line. Players who can be positive variables. Guys that can help close the gap between the Steelers and another title which has eluded them for a decade now.

•••

When you ask a coach who best fits the role of free safety, and he tells you “we haven’t found that yet,” it’s a problem.

It’s especially a problem if he is saying that after the first few waves of free agency, the draft and at the end of mini camp.

Such was the case when Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler spoke to the media June 13, saying that the search for a true free safety is still ongoing.

This is where Sean Davis comes in.

As we profiled previously in “Stairway To Seven,” Davis’ 2016 draft class teammate and fellow defensive back Artie Burns is approaching “fish or cut bait” status. The same can be said for Davis.

These are two players who fit the exact description above. They are guys who were up and down a year ago, who can play a major role in the Steelers bridging from contender to champion.

Like Burns in his first two years, Davis has been more project than production. More prospect than proof. The Steelers like his athleticism and versatility. But the Maryland product has yet to coalesce into a clearly defined player.

To date, Davis hasn’t proven to be a steady enough tackler to be a top-level strong safety. He hasn’t shown the ground coverage to be a free safety. The experiment with him mixing in a little slot corner was scrapped early in his rookie season. And he’s never quite become the tight end antidote he was hoped to be.

As a result, the Steelers threw numbers at the safety position this offseason drafting Terrell Edmunds and Marcus Allen. They also signed former Green Bay Packer Morgan Burnett. Also, the notion of moving Cam Sutton to safety is still in play.

So given that, it’s obvious the Steelers aren’t yet sold that they made the right move investing a second round pick in Davis two years ago. Nor should they be. Based on some positive flashes during his first two years, it’s clear there is something there. For his part, Davis had three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble last season.

But reading into the personnel decisions of late, it’s also clear the organization is tired of waiting for his talents to click regularly.

However, none of the many options at free safety appear to be a natural fit at that position. None appear to have the flat out range essential for the job. Although Butler made it sound like he feels Davis has the most when he spoke back in June.

“We know S.D. can play,” Butler said. “We know he’s got a lot of range.”

I’d substitute the “think” or “hope” for the word “know” in that sentence.

Familiarity with the job is also a concern. Davis has never played free safety in the NFL or college. Communication breakdowns and adjusted assignments have been problems for the Steelers’ secondary.

Davis has been far from immune to that. Also, the slowing of Mike Mitchell at free safety hurt.

For the Steelers defense to get markedly better in 2018, the safety play needs to improve. With the money thrown at Burnett and the types of players brought in at the draft, if Davis is to help in that capacity, it’ll probably have to be at the free position.

Recording the occasional “splash play” wouldn’t hurt. In 2017, Mitchell only had two passes defensed to go along with no sacks, forced fumbles, or interceptions.

Davis better do some of that quickly. Or else someone else may get a shot before the first month of the season is over.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.