Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz: Can Sean Davis be the free safety the Steelers seek?

Tim Benz | Monday, July 16, 2018, 6:54 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

It’s our fifth installment of “Stairway to Seven.” Seven Steelers in seven days that could elevate the team to from what they were a year ago to a potential seventh Super Bowl championship.

Not the Killer B’s. Not Cam Heyward. Not the standout offensive line. Players who can be positive variables. Guys that can help close the gap between the Steelers and another title which has eluded them for a decade now.

•••

When you ask a coach who best fits the role of free safety, and he tells you “we haven’t found that yet,” it’s a problem.

It’s especially a problem if he is saying that after the first few waves of free agency, the draft and at the end of mini camp.

Such was the case when Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler spoke to the media June 13, saying that the search for a true free safety is still ongoing.

This is where Sean Davis comes in.

As we profiled previously in “Stairway To Seven,” Davis’ 2016 draft class teammate and fellow defensive back Artie Burns is approaching “fish or cut bait” status. The same can be said for Davis.

These are two players who fit the exact description above. They are guys who were up and down a year ago, who can play a major role in the Steelers bridging from contender to champion.

Like Burns in his first two years, Davis has been more project than production. More prospect than proof. The Steelers like his athleticism and versatility. But the Maryland product has yet to coalesce into a clearly defined player.

To date, Davis hasn’t proven to be a steady enough tackler to be a top-level strong safety. He hasn’t shown the ground coverage to be a free safety. The experiment with him mixing in a little slot corner was scrapped early in his rookie season. And he’s never quite become the tight end antidote he was hoped to be.

As a result, the Steelers threw numbers at the safety position this offseason drafting Terrell Edmunds and Marcus Allen. They also signed former Green Bay Packer Morgan Burnett. Also, the notion of moving Cam Sutton to safety is still in play.

So given that, it’s obvious the Steelers aren’t yet sold that they made the right move investing a second round pick in Davis two years ago. Nor should they be. Based on some positive flashes during his first two years, it’s clear there is something there. For his part, Davis had three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble last season.

But reading into the personnel decisions of late, it’s also clear the organization is tired of waiting for his talents to click regularly.

However, none of the many options at free safety appear to be a natural fit at that position. None appear to have the flat out range essential for the job. Although Butler made it sound like he feels Davis has the most when he spoke back in June.

“We know S.D. can play,” Butler said. “We know he’s got a lot of range.”

I’d substitute the “think” or “hope” for the word “know” in that sentence.

Familiarity with the job is also a concern. Davis has never played free safety in the NFL or college. Communication breakdowns and adjusted assignments have been problems for the Steelers’ secondary.

Davis has been far from immune to that. Also, the slowing of Mike Mitchell at free safety hurt.

For the Steelers defense to get markedly better in 2018, the safety play needs to improve. With the money thrown at Burnett and the types of players brought in at the draft, if Davis is to help in that capacity, it’ll probably have to be at the free position.

Recording the occasional “splash play” wouldn’t hurt. In 2017, Mitchell only had two passes defensed to go along with no sacks, forced fumbles, or interceptions.

Davis better do some of that quickly. Or else someone else may get a shot before the first month of the season is over.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me