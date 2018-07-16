Steelers' Mike Tomlin expresses hope over Le'Veon Bell contract

When it comes to Le'Veon Bell's contract negotiations, let's not get too excited and hopeful about Mike Tomlin's "excitement" and "hope."

Speaking to Virginia's WAVY television on Friday while at his annual Hampton Roads Youth Foundation Football Camp, the Steelers coach didn't rule out the prospect of Le'Veon Bell signing a long-term contract to remain a Steeler for the foreseeable future.

"We want to get the deal done," Tomlin said. "He wants to get the deal done. Everybody has said that. Now it's just about the negotiators getting into a room and doing what it is they need to do. I'm excited and hopeful. Hopeful we'll have some exciting news before Monday."

Well, now it's Monday. And Monday is decision day for the Steelers to give their Pro Bowl running back a contract extension or have him play one more season on the $14.5 million franchise tag.

Perhaps better said, it's up to Bell if he wants to come down off of his demands and play for multiple years in the $12-13 million range instead of the outlandish requests he has made, up to a reported $17 million per season .

If Tomlin's optimism sounds a little too rosy to you, it probably should. As CBS Sports points out, Tomlin said almost exactly the same thing to the same reporter, on the same station, at the same event, a year ago. That was when Bell was about to be tagged for the first time and it was unclear if he would report to training camp.

"I'm optimistic," he said at the time. "He may even be in camp with a long-term deal."

Neither of those things occurred.

What occurred was an abnormally slow start for Bell, mainly in the receiving game. That's something he admitted was off after sitting out training camp before eventually signing the franchise tag before the 2017 regular season.

Yet Tomlin seemed less than concerned about the prospect of Bell missing out on Latrobe for a second consecutive year.

"He's the type of guy that's highly conditioned over a 12-month calendar," Tomlin said. "So the getting acclimated things, some of things that other guys need, are less important to him."

The two sides have until 4 p.m. Monday to work out a deal.