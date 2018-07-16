Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: French goalie Hugo Lloris avoids total World Cup shame

Tim Benz | Monday, July 16, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris reacts reacts Mario Mandzukic of Croatia scpres his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final on July 15, 2018 in Moscow.
Getty Images
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris reacts reacts Mario Mandzukic of Croatia scpres his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final on July 15, 2018 in Moscow.

Updated 1 hour ago

In today's "First Call," the World Cup final had a hilarious goaltending moment. Big things are expected from Jake Guentzel. And Le'Veon Bell has company when it comes to wild NFL contract expectations.

That could've been bad

Hugo Lloris put himself at risk of being right up there with Jean Van De Velde when it comes to French sports infamy.

Instead, he will be a footnote like Leon Lett.

The French soccer goalie had a total brain cramp in the World Cup final against Croatia.

"A Moment of Madness" is my new favorite play-by-play call.

However, with France up 4-1 before that mistake, Lloris appeared to be in the clear of becoming the ultimate worldwide sports goat. And sure enough, his teammates kept him off the hook.

That didn't stop the internet from having a field day with the mishap.

That's not very nice

It wasn't all fun and sportsmanship at the World Cup.

French player Antoine Griezmann taunted Croatia with a unique celebration. And he got it it from "Fortnite."

That's "Take the L." As Kotaku explains, the celebration is "an emote in Fortnite that truly, brutally taunts other players. As you can see in the video below, the character puts their hand up to their face in an "L" shape and then begins to kick their feet back and forth. Take the loss, it seems to scream, because I am totally making fun of you right now."

Well, it's not Randy Moss fake-mooning Packers fans in Green Bay. I'm not sure if Joe Buck would scream, "That's a disgusting act!"

Breakout year for Guentzel?

NHL.com came out with a list of players who are primed for breakout fantasy seasons.

Penguins' winger Jake Guentzel is the second player mentioned.

As author Peter Jensen points out, despite two years of wild success in the postseason, Guentzel has yet to put together a statistical breakout year in the regular season. He had 48 points last year.

One aspect that may still prohibit Guentzel from having a major fantasy year, though, is that — when all Penguins teammates are healthy — he still won't find his way onto the first team power play.

Modest expectations

While Le'Veon Bell reportedly rejected $60 million deal in the past, Rams running back Todd Gurley says about $80 million might do it for him. Maybe.

"Us NFL players, we're just mad about NBA contracts right now, that's all. I just want like $80 million. Those guys are getting like $150 (million). It's crazy. It's insane."

Gurley was discussing the disparity between NBA and NFL contracts. Yeah. Just $80 million. That's all. Keeping it humble.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me