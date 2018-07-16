First call: French goalie Hugo Lloris avoids total World Cup shame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In today's "First Call," the World Cup final had a hilarious goaltending moment. Big things are expected from Jake Guentzel. And Le'Veon Bell has company when it comes to wild NFL contract expectations.

That could've been bad

Hugo Lloris put himself at risk of being right up there with Jean Van De Velde when it comes to French sports infamy.

Instead, he will be a footnote like Leon Lett.

The French soccer goalie had a total brain cramp in the World Cup final against Croatia.

Oh no Hugo Lloris, what is you doing? pic.twitter.com/ui8g6ZOiPp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2018

"A Moment of Madness" is my new favorite play-by-play call.

However, with France up 4-1 before that mistake, Lloris appeared to be in the clear of becoming the ultimate worldwide sports goat. And sure enough, his teammates kept him off the hook.

That didn't stop the internet from having a field day with the mishap.

Hugo Lloris attempting to clear a ball. #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/xavQunXwaa — Transfer Site (@TransferSite) July 15, 2018

Well there goes the Golden Glove for Hugo Lloris #FRACROA pic.twitter.com/rNzIwFQ6X5 — Francis Idehen (@franco_blanco1) July 15, 2018

That's not very nice

It wasn't all fun and sportsmanship at the World Cup.

French player Antoine Griezmann taunted Croatia with a unique celebration. And he got it it from "Fortnite."

That's "Take the L." As Kotaku explains, the celebration is "an emote in Fortnite that truly, brutally taunts other players. As you can see in the video below, the character puts their hand up to their face in an "L" shape and then begins to kick their feet back and forth. Take the loss, it seems to scream, because I am totally making fun of you right now."

Well, it's not Randy Moss fake-mooning Packers fans in Green Bay. I'm not sure if Joe Buck would scream, "That's a disgusting act!"

Breakout year for Guentzel?

NHL.com came out with a list of players who are primed for breakout fantasy seasons.

Penguins' winger Jake Guentzel is the second player mentioned.

As author Peter Jensen points out, despite two years of wild success in the postseason, Guentzel has yet to put together a statistical breakout year in the regular season. He had 48 points last year.

One aspect that may still prohibit Guentzel from having a major fantasy year, though, is that — when all Penguins teammates are healthy — he still won't find his way onto the first team power play.

Modest expectations

While Le'Veon Bell reportedly rejected $60 million deal in the past, Rams running back Todd Gurley says about $80 million might do it for him. Maybe.

"Us NFL players, we're just mad about NBA contracts right now, that's all. I just want like $80 million. Those guys are getting like $150 (million). It's crazy. It's insane."

Gurley was discussing the disparity between NBA and NFL contracts. Yeah. Just $80 million. That's all. Keeping it humble.