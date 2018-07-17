Tim Benz: Le'Veon Bell's agent provides bad PR, worse advice

Many people are content with identifying Le'Veon Bell as the only villain in the saga surrounding his contract.

If reports from NFL.com are accurate, the Steelers offered Bell $70 million over 5 years with more than $33 million in guarantees.

From @NFLTotalAccess : A look at what contract offer #Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell turned down and how close they actually came to a deal. pic.twitter.com/Tnt7EMfvTc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2018

That offer is beyond generous enough to sign the running back. The average annual value of that contract would have been $14 million.

That's just $1 million per year under Bell's original rap lyric demand of $15 million. It's just $500,000 per year under another one of Bell's stated demands of wanting the franchise tag — $14.5 million over one season — extrapolated per year, over a five-year deal.

This all looks like Bell standing on ego and nothing else.

As ProFootballTalk points out, the devil is in the details. Yet, there aren't a lot of details from the NFL.com report about the guarantees that were guarded against, how much comes in a signing bonus and so forth.

Fair enough.

But you know what else I haven't seen yet, at least at publication time? A denial of those reports from Bell's agent, Adisa Bakari.

Nor did I hear one when numbers in the $13 million range were floated out in connection to the offer made to Bell before and after the 2017 season. So for all the skepticism about the validity of those numbers that may have been leaked by the Steelers, I haven't gotten a true refute of the accuracy from Bell's camp.

In fact, the only denial I remember is Bakari saying it wasn't Bell who nixed a deal before last year. So, I guess Bakari is on board with his client's thinking.

An attempt to reach Bakari through his agency for comment was unsuccessful.

This is where this guy comes in as even more of a villain in this melodrama than Bell himself. Bell is a wide-eyed 27-year-old diva athlete who thinks the world exists for his well-being. His agent is supposed to be looking out for his best interests. Risking that much money for a client who plays a position that dangerous, when signing a deal would reshape the running back market in his name, is poor advice.

Or, if he's not the one giving it and Bell is acting unilaterally, then he's not pushing Bell hard enough to sign a good offer.

At the very least, he is complicit in Bell's shortsightedness and greed. Yet, Bakari is supposed to be the advisor. He's supposed to be the clear-thinking one.

Devonta Freeman of the Falcons currently has the highest long-term contract of any running back in the NFL, according to Over The Cap. When signed in August of last year, the total contract value was over $41 million. The average annual value was $8.25 million. The fully guaranteed money is in excess of $18 million.

If you believe the reports of what Bell was offered by the Steelers before the franchise tag deadline passed Monday, then the Steelers were willing to give Bell almost $30 million more than Freeman overall. They offered him almost $6 million more in average annual value, and roughly $15 million more in guaranteed money, depending on how it was delineated.

Keep those numbers in mind as I give you the quote from Bakari to ESPN's Adam Schefter now.

"His intention was to retire as a Steeler. But now that there's no deal, the practical reality is, this now likely will be Le'Veon's last season as a Steeler. It became clear the Steelers wanted to pay the position, not the player."

The first part of this quote is a flat out lie from Bakari. Bell's intention was to make every penny possible. Not to stay in Pittsburgh. When the team went that far over the next-highest paid player at the position, you can't possibly argue that this man's intention was to play in Pittsburgh more so than it was to make every last cent.

Regarding the second part of this quote, if Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert was just "paying the position and not the player," why did this player get an offer so much greater than the second-highest paid guy at the position?

If Bakari is the guy who has been in charge of giving Bell advice, with stupidity like that quote, it's no wonder Bell has turned his nose up at so much guaranteed money, and the incredibly fair offer the Steelers have made to him ... for a guy who allegedly wants to stay in Pittsburgh.