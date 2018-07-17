Tim Benz: Steelers LB Bud Dupree's impact too small for former 1st-rounder

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's our sixth installment of "Stairway to Seven." Seven Steelers in seven days who could elevate the team to from what they were a year ago to a potential seventh Super Bowl championship.

Not the Killer B's. Not Cam Heyward. Not the standout offensive line. Players who can be positive variables. Guys that can help close the gap between the Steelers and another title which has eluded them for a decade now.

One topic we've often covered is how the Steelers pass-rush was the best aspect of the Black and Gold defense last year.

Yet, at the same time, it was a part of the Steelers defense that left a lot to be desired.

Huh? How is that?

Well, it was true. The Steelers set a franchise record with 56 sacks last year. That's a bloated stat. Of those 56 sacks, 20 of them came in the two games against Cleveland and one against Houston.

Houston's total of 54 sacks allowed was the second-highest in football. The Browns yielded the sixth-most (50).

Only 17 sacks came from Steelers outside linebackers. That's a low since 1992. The previous low of 19 occurred in 2014 .

The Steelers did nothing to improve this area of the defense, leaving the pass-rushing duties unaddressed in the draft and free agency.

The biggest culprit last year was fourth-year outside linebacker Bud Dupree. While attaining a career-high six sacks, he still only has 141⁄2 in his career. That's not a lot for a player who was first-round draft choice, who just got his fifth-year option picked up and who is slated to make $12.1 million more before he becomes a free agent after 2019.

It's not just the sack totals, either. Dupree lacks impact plays across the board. In his three seasons as a Steeler, Dupree has managed just one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, no interceptions and one pass defensed per season.

That's not enough playmaking from an alleged playmaker position in the 3-4 defense.

Beyond the defensive splash plays and negative yards accrued in the pass game, the Steelers would to like to see Dupree get better against the run, as well, which is why he may be deployed as an end along the line of scrimmage in pure run situations more often this year.

That's not the only position change forthcoming for Dupree. He and T.J. Watt will be switching sides in 2018. So Dupree will be on the right side, and Watt will be on the left.

So why am I focusing on Dupree here in this section as opposed to Watt? Well, three reasons.

1. The position change was done to kick start Dupree in the first place. It's believed Dupree will be more effective working from the blind side more often against more frequent right handed quarterbacks across the line of scrimmage.

"What Bud did too much of last year, in my opinion, was he got past the quarterback. To me, you're useless when you're past the quarterback." defensive coordinator Keith Butler said.

"Now, he won't be as useless behind the quarterback because he can work back a little bit or he can go up and under where the quarterback won't see him."

2. Watt is being switched to the left side because of positive attributes he has already shown as a rookie. Some of those, according to explanations from Butler and Watt, were the Wisconsin product's ability to play intelligently in contain and to bat down passes. That's something he should be able to do more often if Dupree is forcing QBs to roll and scramble to their right from the blindside.

3. Watt has just generally gotten off to a better start in his NFL career than Dupree did.

Basically, Watt looks like he needs some polish to improve. Dupree still looks like an unmolded piece of clay.

And that's something that needs to change dramatically if the Steelers are to improve defensively in 2018.